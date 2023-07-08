Today is Saturday, July 8, the 189th day of 2023. There are 176 days left in the year.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY: On July 8, 1972, the Nixon administration announced a deal to sell $750 million in grain to the Soviet Union. (However, the Soviets were also engaged in secretly buying subsidized American grain, resulting in what critics dubbed “The Great Grain Robbery.”)

