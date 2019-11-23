Today is Saturday, Nov. 23, the 327th day of 2019. There are 38 days left in the year.
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY: On Nov. 23, 1963, President Lyndon B. Johnson proclaimed Nov. 25 a day of national mourning following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1889, the first jukebox made its debut in San Francisco, at the Palais Royale Saloon. (The coin-operated device consisted of four listening tubes attached to an Edison phonograph.)
In 1903, Enrico Caruso made his American debut at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York, appearing in “Rigoletto.”
In 1936, Life, the photojournalism magazine created by Henry R. Luce, was first published.
In 1971, the People’s Republic of China was seated in the U.N. Security Council.
In 1980, some 2,600 people were killed by a series of earthquakes that devastated southern Italy.
In 1996, a commandeered Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 767 crashed into the water off the Comoros Islands, killing 125 of the 175 people on board, including all three hijackers.
In 2001, the U.N. war crimes tribunal said it would try former Yugoslav President Slobodan Milosevic for genocide in Bosnia, linking him for the first time in court to the murders of thousands of non-Serbs and the displacement of a quarter million people. (Milosevic died in March 2006 while his trial was in progress.)
In 2006, former KGB spy Alexander Litvinenko died in London from radiation poisoning after making a deathbed statement blaming Russian President Vladimir Putin.
In 2012, supporters and opponents of Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi clashed in the streets of Cairo and other major cities in the worst violence since Morsi took office nearly five months earlier.
TEN YEARS AGO: One of the worst massacres in Philippine history took place as gunmen targeted an election campaign convoy in southern Maguindanao province, killing 58 people. Joe Mauer of the Minnesota Twins became only the second catcher in 33 years to win the American League Most Valuable Player Award, finishing first in a near-unanimous vote.
FIVE YEARS AGO: Israel’s Cabinet approved a bill to legally define the country as the nation-state of the Jewish people. Former Washington, D.C., mayor Marion Barry died at age 78. Roger Federer defeated Richard Gasquet 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 in the first reverse singles match as Switzerland won the Davis Cup final against France by taking an unassailable 3-1 lead. One Direction won three honors at the American Music Awards, including artist of the year; Katy Perry, absent because of her world tour, also won three awards.
