Pageants promote goal setting that inspires contestants to represent who they are.
It also helps contestants think about the future and make a plan on how to get there. Pageants held with discipline, communication skills, self confidence, motivation and determination as well as bringing in the element of good sportsmanship.
University Heights Academy’s very own Emily Dilday will be representing Hopkinsville in the Miss Kentucky Teen USA pageant next weekend in Somerset on with her title being “Miss Hopkinsville Teen USA.”
The Miss Teen USA competition became an annual event in 1983 after it attracted strong television ratings following its debut in Lakeland, Florida.
Since then, it has traveled around the world bringing hundreds of thousands of people together to celebrate the sheer beauty, grace and confidence women embody. The upcoming pageant in Summerset will display a handful of teens competing to win it all.
Emily is a freshman at the University Heights Academy that wears many hats efficiently.
She’s an athlete, active member of the community in her school clubs and community engagements and even an entrepreneur.
When Emily was a child, she broke a tooth that caused her to have emergency dental work done that left her self conscious for several years of her childhood.
Since growing a healthy self esteem she then began a platform called Suckers for Smiles for young children who are involved in tooth damaging accidents. The money made from her sucker business is donated back to children in need of dental care.
At the beginning of the month. The Miss Hopkinsville Teen USA was invited to walk in New York Fashion Week by dress designer Marc Defang. She walked the runway and was on a billboard in Times Square.
Emily has only been in the pageant industry for only just over a year, but she has made quite a name for herself.
She expressed much excitement for the upcoming weekend.
“I’m very nervous. But also very excited. I plan to have so much fun! I try not to put too much pressure on myself and just enjoy the moments I get to be a part of,” said Dilday. “I just recently walked for a show in New York Fashion Week and I wouldn’t have imagined being a part of something that huge in my wildest dreams. Next weekend in Somerset, I plan to have the same attitude. I’m very thankful for all of these experiences and I’m thankful to be a part of it.”
Emily is also the younger sister of Jacob Dilday who currently is an athlete for Rend Lake College in Illinois. Jacob was also well known around the community for his impressive skills on the field for the Hoptown Tigers and Hoptown Hoppers.
Though Emily is only a freshman in high school, she spoke of following her Grandmother’s footsteps in being a licensed hairstylist.
“Both my Mom and my Grandma are my role models. They are both awesome and I love them dearly. Since I was about 4 years old, I’ve wanted to be like my Granny. She ran her beauty shop, the Looking Glass for over 45 years. I, too, want that for myself. I would love to go to college and major in business then move into cosmetology school.”
Emily is well spoken, and a competitor at heart. She is among generation Z continuing to make a name for herself.
Regardless of the outcome, Emily is set to represent the City of Hopkinsville proud as she continues to prepare with her Mom Chrissy and her pageant coach.
In the meantime, the community can vote for Emily to win the People’s Choice award where she can represent Hopkinsville with much pride. The link to vote for Emily for the People’s Choice award is: http://www.misskentuckyusa.com/vote
Learn more about the upcoming pageant online at http://www.misskentuckyusa.com
