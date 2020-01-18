SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg would push for all new cars to be electric by 2035 and new buildings to produce zero carbon emissions by 2025 as part of clean energy plans he released this week.
Bloomberg's latest climate plans build off his December plan to cut the United States' carbon emissions by 50% by 2030. That's less ambitious than the Green New Deal that many of his competitors have embraced that calls for achieving net-zero carbon emissions within 10 years. Bloomberg's plans do not include total costs or specifics on how they would be paid for, details his campaign advisers say they will share later.
The newest plan, released Friday, outlines how Bloomberg would cut down on pollution from cars and trucks, the nation's biggest source of carbon emissions. While the plan calls for new federal standards requiring all new cars to be electric by 2035, it would require 15% of the nation's trucks and buses to be pollution-free by 2030. Those are less lofty goals than some of his competitors, including Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.
Bloomberg's plan also calls for expanding tax credits and rebate programs to help people buy electric vehicles and for building charging stations along highways. The plan calls for spending $250 billion on clean energy research and development by 2025.
Bloomberg would also invest in high-speed rail, pledging to build an operable segment in the next five years. The United States lags behind Europe and Asia when it comes to high-speed rail, and California's effort to build the nation's first major high-speed rail line, between Los Angeles and San Francisco, has been plagued by cost overruns and delays.
The plan would be to build a short segment so that Americans can see that high-speed rail is viable before extending it, said Jeremiah Baumann, a campaign policy adviser.
Bloomberg's clean-building plan calls for retrofitting homes to make them more efficient and offering rebates, tax credits and other ways to help people pay for increasing insulation and trading in boilers, heaters and other appliances that run on oil and gas. His plan would offer more federal dollars to cities and states that require owners of large buildings to reduce their pollution.
He would require that new buildings emit net-zero carbon emissions by 2025.
Larry Goldenhersh, president of the nonprofit Center for Sustainable Energy, praised the “sense of urgency" in the buildings and transportation plans, as well as their focus on making new technology accessible to low- and middle-income people. He also praised Bloomberg's focus on expanding research and development and use of data to inform the plan. Goldenhersh said any sustainable-energy plans also need to use data to figure out how to educate consumers about available cost-saving options so that people actually take advantage of them.
Goldenhersh, whose center has a focus on electric vehicles, said he hopes to see Bloomberg and other candidates talk about the importance of educating auto dealers on how to effectively sell electric vehicles.
On wildfires, Bloomberg calls for doubling to $10 billion the federal government's annual spending on forest management, firefighting and prevention. He also proposes increasing federal money to help people fireproof their homes and expand access roads to dangerous places. He's endorsing a plan by California Sen. Kamala Harris to spend $1 billion annually on community wildfire plans.
Bloomberg has invested hundreds of millions of dollars of his personal fortune in fighting climate change, including a program by the Sierra Club aimed at closing coal-fired power plants. But some environmental groups have argued that Bloomberg hasn't embraced aggressive enough programs.
Clinton to 2020 Democratic voters: pick a winner
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Hillary Rodham Clinton has advice for Democratic voters faced with an unsettled field of presidential contenders: pick a winner.
“This is an election that will have such profound impact, so take your vote seriously,” Clinton said. “And for Democratic voters, try to vote for the person you think is most likely to win. Because at the end of the day, that is what will matter — and not just in the popular vote, but the electoral college.”
Voters must act thoughtfully “because Lord knows what will happen if we don’t retire the current incumbent and his henchmen, as (House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi so well described them,” the former first lady said.
Clinton, who won a majority of votes in the 2016 election but lost to GOP candidate Donald Trump in the electoral tally, made her comments Friday during a Q&A session with TV critics about a new Hulu documentary on her life and career, “Hillary.” The session largely focused on the documentary directed and produced by Nanette Burstein and ended before any questions about President Trump’s impeachment trial were asked.
Former President Bill Clinton was impeached in 1998 in connection with his relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky. He was not convicted in the Senate trial.
“Hillary,” which includes what’s described as previously unseen footage from the 2016 campaign as part of an “intimate portrait” of Clinton, debuts March 6 on the Hulu streaming service.
What started out as a campaign documentary became something more expansive, said the former secretary of state for President Barack Obama.
Clinton recalled Burstein telling her it was a “bigger story” that needed to be told, one that was part of the arc of "women’s history and advancement, choices that are made. I’m not running for anything, I’m not in office, so I said, ‘Sure, why don’t we give it a try.’ And off we went.”
The filmmaker said a main goal was to help people see "this is a historical figure who is incredibly polarizing and why. When you actually get to know her and really understand the intimate moments of her life ... you realize how misguided we can be in the way we understand history and media.”
Clinton was asked what she took away from the film’s depiction of her journey.
“One was the recognition that I have been often, in my view, mischaracterized or misperceived, and I have to bear a lot of the responsibility for that. Whatever the combination of reasons might be, I certainly didn’t do a good enough job to break through the perceptions that were out there,” she said.
U.S. agency examining Tesla unintended acceleration complaint
DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government's auto safety agency is looking into allegations that all three of Tesla's electric vehicle models can suddenly accelerate on their own.
Brian Sparks of Berkeley, California, petitioned the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration asking for an investigation. An agency document shows 127 owner complaints to the government that include 110 crashes and 52 injuries.
The agency said it will look into allegations that cover about 500,000 Tesla vehicles including Model 3, Model S and Model X vehicles from the 2013 through 2019 model years. The agency's investigations office will evaluate the petition and decide if it should open a formal probe.
“I am concerned that these complaints reflect a systemic defect that has not been investigated by NHTSA,” Sparks wrote to James Owens, the acting NHTSA administrator. “I am also concerned that these potential defects represent risk to the safety of Tesla drivers, their passengers, and the public.”
Messages were left Friday seeking comment from Tesla.
NHTSA is already investigating three December crashes involving Tesla vehicles in which three people were killed. The agency's special crash investigations unit sent teams to Gardena, California, and near Terre Haute, Indiana, to probe two fatal crashes. Another crash in Connecticut also is under investigation.
Frank Borris, a former head of safety defect investigations for NHTSA, said the number of complaints cited in the petition is unusual and warrants further investigation.
“The sheer number of complaints would certainly catch my eye,” said Borris, who now runs an auto safety consulting business.
Tesla owners communicate with other owners on Internet forums and social media, and that could influence the number of complaints, he said.
He said the timing of the petition is good, because the agency needs to do a “deeper dive” into Tesla safety.
Some of the unintended acceleration complaints, which have yet to be verified by NHTSA, allege that the cars’ electronics malfunctioned.
In his 69-page petition, Sparks analyzed the complaints to NHTSA and determined that many of the crashes happened while drivers were parking the Teslas. He compared Tesla's unintended acceleration complaint rate to other vehicles and found Tesla's to be much higher.
Many of the reports, Sparks wrote, show that Tesla has refused to share data with vehicle owners after an unintended acceleration incident. “It is clear that Tesla has the data and is aware of the problem,” Sparks wrote.
In one complaint, an owner in San Clemente, California, told NHTSA that in November of 2018, a Model X SUV accelerated on its own to full power during a U-Turn on a city street. The driver had a foot on the brake, but the SUV accelerated in a fraction of a second, according to the complaint. The driver alleged that something in Tesla’s system “triggered the sudden spontaneously full acceleration, resulting in this collision.”
The SUV hit a parked vehicle, the air bags inflated and the owner had a large abdominal bruise and several small chest bruises, according to the complaint. People who file complaints with NHTSA are not identified in the agency’s database.
The driver asked NHTSA to find out whether the Tesla complaints had common elements, including parking or making turns at low speeds.
In another crash, in May of 2013, the owner of a Model S sedan in Thousand Oaks, California, complained that while pulling into a parking spot, the car suddenly accelerated on its own.
The Model S went over a parking block and a curb and struck a cement light post. The air bags inflated, but no one was hurt, the complaint said.
Three weeks after the crash, the owner got a letter from Tesla saying that the accelerator was depressed to 48% just before the crash and 98% at the time of impact. The owner still believes the car accelerated by itself, the complaint stated.
Anyone can petition NHTSA to investigate an auto safety problem, and the agency said in a statement Friday that it encourages people to report concerns.
In the other Tesla crashes that NHTSA is investigating, authorities are trying to determine whether the cars were operating on Autopilot, a system designed to keep a car in its lane and a safe distance from other vehicles. Autopilot also can change lanes on its own.
Separately, the National Transportation Safety Board will hold a hearing Feb. 25 on a fatal crash in Mountain View, California, involving a Tesla that was operating on the company's Autopilot driver assist system.
Tesla has said repeatedly that its Autopilot system is designed only to assist drivers, who must still pay attention and be ready to intervene at all times. The company contends that Teslas with Autopilot are safer than vehicles without it, but cautions that the system does not prevent all crashes.
NHTSA’s crash program has inspected 23 crashes involving vehicles that the agency believed were operating on some form of partially automated advanced driver assist system. Fourteen of these cases involved Tesla models. The team investigates more than 100 crashes per year.
————
This story has been corrected to fix the spelling of former NHTSA official Frank Borris' last name.
