The Graves County Sheriff’s Office had received information that a man wanted on felony warrants in Marshall and McCracken counties for probation violations relating to previous drug convictions, was on the run from Louisville, and was hiding out at a rural remote location in northeastern Graves County.
Joshua D. Burd, 31, of Louisville but formerly of Graves County was already on felony probation for Trafficking in Methamphetamine when he was arrested on May 28, 2021 by Graves County Sheriff’s deputies for selling Methamphetamine in Graves County. He was released from jail, but was not detained by probation and parole.
Warrants were issued for him in March, May, and June of this year for probation violations in McCracken and Marshall Counties. Burd fled the Louisville area where he lived and returned to Graves County, reportedly hiding form authorities. Information from various sources reported large quantities of crystal Methamphetamine was being sold by Burd from a rural area located in the 1500 block of State Route 1949, just southeast of Symsonia, and near the Marshall and Graves County line.
An approximate weeklong surveillance operation on this location was conducted by Graves Sheriff’s detectives as well as surveillance by McCracken Sheriff’s detectives on locations there.
On Thursday at approximately 2 p.m., Graves and McCracken Sheriff’s detectives gained information that Burd was at a residence on State Route 1949 in Graves County. Deputies from both agencies converged on the residence, locating Burd and took him into custody. A search warrant was obtained and the residence and property were searched by sheriff’s deputies, detectives from both agencies, as well as a K-9 Officer from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.
Crystal Methamphetamine was found at the residence, an assortment of drug paraphernalia, a loaded Glock .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun in a locked box that contained personal paperwork that belonged to Burd.
Burd has numerous felony convictions for selling and possessing Methamphetamine in several western Kentucky counties and cannot legally possess a firearm.
Burd was arrested and charged with warrants issued by Circuit Judges in Marshall and McCracken Counties, additional Graves County charges for Trafficking in Methamphetamine Second or Subsequent Offense, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon.
The investigation into the methamphetamine trafficking is continuing.
