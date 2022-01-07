WASHINGTON — When President Joe Biden announced coronavirus vaccination requirements for private employers and health-care facilities in November, he said the rules would help get people back to work and increase immunization rates nationwide. “Too many people remain unvaccinated for us to get out of this pandemic for good,” he said at the time.
The Supreme Court on Friday will review two challenges to the administration’s vaccine policies affecting nearly 100 million workers. Most already have made the choice to be vaccinated, but Biden has said the numbers are not good enough.
One measure requires large private companies to implement a vaccination requirement or impose a masking and weekly testingregime. The second applies to health-care workers at facilities that receive certain federal funding.
Together, the cases test a signature aspect of the White House’s response to the pandemic that has killed more than 800,000 people in the United States.
The Supreme Court must decide whether to block the requirements while legal battles continue, or to let them be implemented during that time. Here’s an overview of the cases, the history and the issues the justices will consider Friday:
Q: Can the U.S. government force private companies and health-care facilities to require vaccinations for their workers?
A: The federal government has never before tried to impose a vaccine-or-test policy on U.S. companies and their workers.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has the authority to issue emergency workplace rules for up to six months to protect employees “exposed to grave danger” from “substances or agents determined to be toxic or physically harmful or from new hazards.”
The Biden administration says that gives the agency not only the authority but the responsibility to act. It gives companies a choice: Employers with 100 or more workers must either require all employees to be vaccinated or permit unvaccinated employees to provide weekly negative coronavirus tests and wear face coverings to work on-site.
Employers must provide paid time off to get vaccinated, but they are not required to pay for coronavirus testing.
The rules were set to take effect Jan. 4, but OSHA pushed back the date in response to the litigation and said it would not immediately issue citations for those not in compliance.
The other policy from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services requires vaccinations for more than 17 million health-care workers at 76,000 facilities that receive federal money tied to those programs.
The administration points to federal law that gives the secretary of health and human services the ability to impose requirements necessary for the “health and safety” of patients. For decades, it says, the secretary has had authority to require participating health-care providers to establish programs for the prevention and control of infectious diseases within the facilities.
Q: Who is challenging the vaccination policies and why?
A: A coalition of business and religious groups and Republican-led states say the rules for private companies represent a vast overreach on the part of the executive branch. They say a federal agency cannot take such a sweeping step without specific authorization by Congress and that the policy will lead to worker shortages and major costs for employers.
Any delay, according to the Biden administration, will “cost dozens or even hundreds of lives per day.”
The vaccine mandate for health-care workers, opponents say, is “plainly unlawful.”
Like the challengers in the OSHA case, the states say a requirement with such “vast economic and political significance” must be clearly authorized by Congress. Beyond that, they say the HHS secretary did not make proper findings about the mandate’s effectiveness and why the order did not go through proper implementation channels. They say they will be hurt if the requirement increases staffing shortages at a critical time.
Q: Have workplace safety requirements previously been issued on an emergency basis?
A: OSHA, the federal safety agency, has used its emergency authority infrequently after mixed results in court in the 1970s and ‘80s in response to rules to regulate exposure to benzene, asbestos and certain pesticides.
The term “grave danger” is not defined in statute, and courts also have not provided clear guidance about the term.
In 1984, for instance, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit blocked emergency rules to limit exposure in the workplace to the carcinogen asbestos. The court said that “gravity of danger is a policy decision committed to OSHA, not to the courts,” but still rejected the policy because OSHA had not sufficiently supported its claims about potential deaths due to exposure.
Q: Hasn’t the Supreme Court upheld vaccination requirements for college campuses and those imposed by local officials?
A: Yes, the justices have generally been supportive of vaccination requirements by local governments and universities. For instance, it allowed New York and Maine to mandate vaccinations for their health-care workers.
But the court has also been skeptical when it comes to federal agency power generally, and with respect to the pandemic.
The justices, for instance, rejected an eviction moratorium — first imposed by the Trump administration and extended by Biden — because it said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had exceeded its authority.
Q: What have lower courts said about Biden’s policies?
A: They are divided.
Soon after the administration announced the rules for private companies in November, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit blocked enforcement of the policy.
But lawsuits sprung up around the nation, and were consolidated for review by a different court. A panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit dissolved the 5th Circuit’s stay, saying the rules could go into effect.
Chief Judge Jeffrey S. Sutton issued a lengthy opinion related to a procedural question in which he said the policy should be blocked. Sutton called the rules a “blunt national vaccine mandate” that extends far beyond workplace-specific hazards. While OSHA has the authority to set temporary standards, the judge said there is nothing “temporary” about vaccination because it cannot be undone.
But two other 6th Circuit judges called the policy an “important step in curtailing the transmission of a deadly virus that has killed over 800,000 people in the United States, brought our health care system to its knees, forced businesses to shut down for months on end, and cost hundreds of thousands of workers their jobs.”
Opponents then asked the Supreme Court to intervene.
The lower courts also were divided on the health-care worker mandate.
A panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit dismissed a request from Florida to stop the requirement. But a district judge in Missouri stopped the rules, and the 5th Circuit agreed with a challenge from Louisiana.
At the Supreme Court, a coalition of Republican-led states said the rules should be blocked.
“The mandate would force millions of workers to choose between losing their jobs or complying with an unlawful federal mandate,” the filing said. “But for the district court’s preliminary injunction, last year’s health care heroes would have become this year’s unemployed.”
But the Biden administration said its authority is clear.
“It is difficult to imagine a more paradigmatic health and safety condition than a requirement that workers at hospitals, nursing homes, and other medical facilities take the step that most effectively prevents transmission of a deadly virus to vulnerable patients,” wrote Solicitor General Elizabeth B. Prelogar.
Q: What about the Supreme Court’s own coronavirus policies for the justices and court visitors?
A: The courthouse has been closed to the public since March 2020. All nine justices have been vaccinated and received boosters. Justice Amy Coney Barrett had covid before she was confirmed to the high court in September 2020.
After returning to in-person oral arguments this past fall, Justice Brett Kavanaugh participated in some from home after he tested positive.
The justices have not required lawyers arguing cases and credentialed reporters observing the proceedings to be vaccinated. But they must have received negative test results and be masked.
The health-care worker cases are Biden v. Missouri and Becerra v. Louisiana. The OSHA cases are National Federation of Independent Business v. Department of Labor and Ohio v. Department of Labor.
