A woman has been charged with throwing a combat knife at her boyfriend as he sat in bed that “narrowly” missed his head and later ripping off part of the man’s beard.
Jasmine Robertson, 26, is charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony punishable by one to five years in prison, if convicted. She also is charged with misdemeanor dating violence assault, violation of conditions of release and third-degree terroristic threatening.
The attack reportedly happened at 3:10 a.m. Thursday in Vine Grove.
According to an arrest citation, she previously had been charged with fourth-degree assault on the same man, identified by the sheriff’s office as her boyfriend. The citation said she had been ordered to not have contact with him as a result of that court case.
When interviewed by a Hardin County sheriff’s deputy, she initially said she threw a knife after the man was waving a gun around. She then changed her story, the citation stated, saying she threw the knife when the man said he was going to bed.
The pair reportedly live in the same residence.
The knife struck a wall behind the man and, according to the report, they fought on the floor of a bedroom to get it. During that time, Robertson is alleged to have threatened to kill the man.
She was arrested at 7:13 a.m. after going to Radcliff Police Department seeking an escort back to her Vine Grove home.
Robertson is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Hardin District Court.
