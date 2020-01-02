Some problems are so significant they take years and persistence to correct. Since establishing in 2017, the Access for Rural Community Health Coalition has taken a holistic approach to solve some of the county’s toughest issues, according to the group's founder.
“The idea is a simple one, get together as many of the organizations and groups that participate in one way or another in community health and get them working together,” said Dr. Michael Howard, the founder and CEO of ARCH. “If you collaborate on this stuff, it makes it easier to get the outcomes you want.”
There are 28 organizational members with the coalition. Each organization is part of a working group: primary health care access, behavioral health, substance use disorder, child care and early childhood development, issues of aging, housing and homelessness, public infrastructure, education and nutrition.
“Our ultimate goal is to get all the players and get them working together to solve problems fundamentally, rather than constantly having just to work themselves to death trying to keep everybody’s head above water,” said Howard. “As a coalition, as a bunch of different people with expertise in different areas and identify what the issues are. From the more superficial ones to those fundamental issues, what’s the actual problem at the root of the dysfunction affecting these people.”
Early in the formation of the coalition, hands-on intervention was central, said Howard. On its website, the coalition gives an example of a child who has chronic asthma. She is treated and comes back a few weeks later with the same problem. The problem, however, is that her house has black mold because of leaky pipes. What the child needs to be healthy is a plumber, not a doctor, the example shows.
But, the scenario asks, why hasn’t the kid’s parents called for a plumber, Mom can’t afford it. Why can’t mom afford a plumber? She can’t keep a job – ultimately, at the root, the mom suffers from substance abuse. The coalition argues that if you can find the source of the problem, only then can you start to create change, Howard said.
“As originally conceived, the hands-on intervention was only half of the solution. Even if you do work with this family and you’ve identified their fundamental issues,” he said. “You can work through all of that, and help this family get on a path to that better future, but if you haven’t fundamentally changed the environment in which they operate, chances are, ultimately, they’re going to find themselves back in the same position.”
ARCH Board member Martha Pleasant said their vision is to involve many different aspects of the community to help foster fundamental change.
“I think it could be a game-changer for the community,” she said. “It’s a fundamental change, where it’s not throwing money at a situation, but helping to guide and educate a person into their best life. You know how we get stuck in a rut, and we can’t get out of it? Sometimes we need a little bit of guidance or a roadmap to get through the obstacles so that we become stronger and live a better, more productive life.”
The hope is to change the environment – not just the physical environment but the cultural, social and economic environment. Howard said, like the family in the scenario had fundamental issues, so does the county.
“These are things that are not on positive trends – population, workforce, aging and poverty level,” he said. “These things are trending worse. We’ve had a negative population growth in the county for 30 years. Obviously, that trend is not sustainable. It’s not unique to us. It’s common in a lot of rural places.”
Typically, people go where economic activity booms, which has centered itself in urban areas, said Howard.
“People go where the opportunities are. It leads to not just a population loss, but a brain drain. It’s not just the young people that leave; it’s the most promising and the most ambitious young people,” he said. “Which leaves you with an older population – a population that is continuously aging, it’s getting poorer and it’s continuously getting sicker. The population becomes more expensive to maintain because healthcare costs get high; it impacts the economy because the workforce shrinks, and the workforce becomes less productive because it’s older and sicker.”
Helping individuals and families is excellent and wonderful, said Howard, but ultimately the coalition hopes to have a more profound impact on the community.
“Helping the individuals and the families it’s great,” he said. If that’s all we’re doing, then great. But, until we can change the culture, we can’t change the game. If we can’t change the game, if we keep playing by the same rules – we’re going to lose. We’ve been losing for a very long time, despite everybody’s best efforts. There are fundamental aspects that we have to fix in order to survive as a community. Again, it’s not just us. it’s all rural communities all over the country. We have to do something different.”
A critical piece for fundamental change is for the people of Hopkins County to believe in their brighter future, said Howard.
“People are kind of jaded that we’re locked into some trajectory because we’re rural, because we’re economically disadvantaged, because the world has changed and we’re locked into this slow trajectory,” he said. “That’s a mindset we have to change. We need people to believe things can be better, that we can make these changes -- we have to.
"The consequences of doing nothing, ultimately, is that the community is going to fail. We have so many resources here," he said. "Our healthcare infrastructure is great; we’ve got all of the community organizations. We’ve got a lot of advantages other rural places don’t have. If we can’t make something work here, the rest of rural America is in real trouble.”
Howard said while growing up in Madisonville, he always believed the classic sign, “Best Town on Earth,” as he got older, he realized it wasn’t.
“But it could be,” said Howard.
If you are interested in learning more about the ARCH Coalition, visit its website at: https://archcoalition.org/
Howard said boards, organizations and civic clubs interested in partnering can contact him by email at CEO@ARCHcoalition.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.