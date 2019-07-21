U.S., Russian astronauts head for space station
BAIKONUR, Kazakhstan -- A Russian space capsule with three astronauts aboard has blasted off for a fast-track trip to the International Space Station.
Saturday's launch took place on the 50th anniversary of the day U.S. astronauts landed on the moon.
The capsule entered orbit nine minutes after liftoff from Russia's launch complex in Baikonur, Kazakhstan.
It is carrying Andrew Morgan of the United States on his first spaceflight, Russian Alexander Skvortsov on his third mission to the space station and Italian Luca Parmitano.
The capsule was expected to dock with the International Space Station after four obits at 2251 GMT. Russian Alexey Ovchinin and Americans Nick Hague and Christina Koch have been aboard since March.
Afghan migrants hurt after driver jumps from truck
SKOPJE, North Macedonia -- Police in North Macedonia say 34 Afghan migrants have been injured in a highway accident after the driver of a truck allegedly carrying them north toward Serbia jumped from the running vehicle while trying to escape a police patrol.
Police said Saturday that three of the passengers and the truck's 24-year-old Macedonian driver sustained serious injuries.
They say that after the driver jumped from the truck on the main highway in central North Macedonia, the vehicle continued moving and then overturned into a 46-feet-deep gorge.
Children were among the injured, who were transported to nearby hospitals.
Officially closed since 2015, the so-called Balkan route is still traveled by migrants from Greece to wealthier European countries.
