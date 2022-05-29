A gentle breeze stirred the small American flags on the graves of 1,757 veterans in Owensboro Memorial Gardens on Saturday afternoon.

That’s 52 more than a year ago — one veteran per week in just one American cemetery, Glenn Taylor, president of Glenn Family Services, told the crowd.

Memorial Gardens was paying tribute to the nation’s “honored dead” for the 24th year.

It would have been 25 years, Taylor said, if not for COVID, which canceled the 2020 observance.

It was an afternoon of patriotic music and speeches that honored those “who gave the ultimate sacrifice.”

The county’s largest Memorial Day observance began with the Patriot Guard Riders, riding their bikes through the crowd.

“They serve a great need,” Taylor said, “escorting our fallen heroes back to their hometown.”

The Owensboro Community Band played “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

The Rev. Jonathan Bonar, pastor of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, prayed for those who “died in service to our county” and their families to be remembered for their sacrifice.

The Daviess County High School Alumni Ensemble, directed by Shelia Miller, sang “America.”

Brian Basham, a U.S. Army veteran of Iraq, said not a day goes by that he doesn’t think about those of his fellow soldiers who didn’t make it home.

He said, “Live your life for those service members who never got to live theirs.”

People should enjoy Memorial Day with barbecues and parties, because those who died in war would want them to, Basham said.

“But they deserve the biggest party,” he said.

Basham thanked the family members of those who served, saying, “If they hadn’t served, there’s no telling where we would be.”

Cathy Mullins, whose son, Brandon Scott Mullins, was killed in Afghanistan in 2011, sang, “From A Distance” and “God Bless The USA.”

Wreaths were placed on monuments for each of the military branches and for the Golden Star Families — those who have lost a family member in war.

The VFW Post 696 honor guard fired a salute to the dead.

Mary Lou Goodsell played “Taps.”

Richard Russelburg released a flock of white doves — a symbol of peace — to fly over the cemetery.

The Daviess County High School Alumni Ensemble sang, “God Bless America.”

The Community Band played a medley of tunes from each branch of the American military.

And bagpiper Karen Brumley marched slowly through the crowd, playing “Amazing Grace.”

In the background, a giant American flag fluttered from the top of aerial ladder on a fire truck.

And once again, the 1,757 veterans lying in that cemetery, along with thousands of others in other cemeteries, were remembered.

