The Kentucky Arts Council is bringing its traveling exhibit — “Native Reflections: Visual Art by American Indians of Kentucky” — to the Ralph Center Gallery of Fine Arts at Kentucky Wesleyan College from Tuesday through Sept. 29.
The exhibit features 12 Kentucky artists, including Lawson Glasergreen of Daviess County.
His “Cherokee Circle of Life” was one of the works chosen for the show.
Three of the artists are enrolled members of native American tribes — Catawba, Navajo and Abenaki.
The others, like Glasergreen, are artists working in native American styles.
The Kentucky Arts Council, the Kentucky Native American Heritage Commission and the Kentucky Heritage Council “worked together to invite American Indians living in Kentucky to share their visual art,” a news release says.
It adds, “A panel of American Indians and experts on Native American heritage selected works to include and the result is this amazing collection. Some of these works appear to have obvious connections to American Indian culture and others are not so obvious.”
The Arts Council says those who visit the exhibit should “look for many different art styles, symbols and emotions. Consider the art of useful and ceremonial objects and musical instruments. Viewers are invited to spend time with each piece, learn together with us and be prepared to challenge assumptions we all have about American Indian art.”
It says, “As required by law and custom, the Native Reflections exhibit labels indicate whether an artist is an enrolled member of a state- or federally-recognized tribe, or if they are not currently enrolled or recognized.”
SuburbanStats.org says there are 10,120 native Americans living in Kentucky in 2020.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.