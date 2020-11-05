The Owensboro-Daviess County 911 Dispatch Center is dealing with a shortfall of dispatchers as the agency works to fill open positions and train new employees.
Paul Nave, the 911 center’s director, said Wednesday that officials are in early discussions on creating incentives to keep experienced dispatchers in the career. Meanwhile, the dispatch center is being “creative” to keep shifts fully staffed, Nave said, adding that having less than a full staff has not affected the center’s ability to handle calls for service.
Nave told the city-county 911 board Wednesday the dispatch center has two full-time and five part-time positions open, and has three dispatchers who are or will soon be on leave through the Family Medical Leave Act.
While three dispatchers just started, they are in training and are months from attending the academy for dispatchers so they won’t be able to work on their own for a long time, Nave said.
“It takes months to train someone to do the job,” Nave said. “... It’s not a job you can learn overnight. With dispatch, there’s a lot of knowledge you have to retain to do the job efficiently.”
Nave told 911 board members that shifts are running at minimum staffing levels. On Wednesday afternoon, Nave said the shifts are staffed so there are no gaps in service.
“We have a minimum staffing we have to retain at every shift, so the community doesn’t see a reduction in service from the 911 center at all,” Nave said.
“We are doing some innovative scheduling right now,” he said.
The goal is to avoid forcing dispatchers to work overtime.
“I understand some people don’t want to work overtime,” Nave said. “... We try to work with everyone in the scheduling, and everyone is being a team player and has been understanding of the situation.”
Hiring dispatchers, like hiring law enforcement officers, is a lengthy process, taking about five months, Nave said.
Retaining experienced staff is a priority, he said.
“We really try to look at, ‘What can we do to retain staffing?’ ” Nave said. “We are in discussions of looking at incentives and other enhancements (for dispatchers), but they are just in the beginning of discussions.”
“It takes a unique individual to do the position, to have the skill set to handle the calls and multitask, he said. “Once we get an individual like that, we want to do our best to satisfy their ambition to want to stay and make a career at this job.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
