City-county combined 911 Director Paul Nave told Owensboro city commissioners Tuesday that splitting the dispatch center into separate centers would negatively impact response times.
Nave made the comment while giving commissioners a presentation on dispatcher operations during the commission’s work session.
The possibility of dissolving the combined 911 center and creating separate dispatch centers became a possibility after Fiscal Court gave notice of potentially ending the city-county contract at the end of the 2023-24 fiscal year.
County officials, such as Sheriff Brad Youngman and Fire Chief Jeremy Smith, have said there are times when a dispatcher has put a deputy or county firefighter on hold because the dispatch center doesn’t have an employee assigned solely to handling county calls.
As of July, the dispatch center had received almost 29,599 calls requiring an Owensboro Police Department response and 13,040 calls where a sheriff’s deputy was dispatched, Nave told commissioners.
City Manager Nate Pagan said the agencies split the cost of the dispatch center, with 73% covered by the city and 27% paid by the county.
“When OPD is punched out, it’s our expense,” Pagan said. Most dispatch centers in Kentucky cover both the county and cities and towns in the county.
“It’s very typical,” Pagan said, “For some reason, the county wants to deviate from that, even though it’s very typical.”
More from this section
Mayor Tom Watson asked what the impact on response would be if the center were dissolved and the city and county had to establish separate centers. Nave said there would likely be a delay in emergency response because the dispatch centers would have to transfer calls to one another, such as when a call for the county was received by the city’s 911 center.
“What’s the delay? It could be a minute. It could be two minutes,” Nave said. “Absolutely, it will be longer.”
Nave said later that splitting the center “is just not the right thing to do.”
Hiring has been an issue for the dispatch center, as it has for government agencies in general as they compete with the private sector. On hiring, Nave said the dispatch center is beginning its fifth hiring process this year. Since January, the center has had one person go through the entire process — which includes testing, background checks and academy training.
“We have had people who declined the job offer, we’ve had people who declined to fill out paperwork,” while others failed post-offer testing, Nave said. “You want someone that is suitable. Not everyone an do this job.
“We do what we can to get people through this process.”
The dispatch center has invested in technology that has improved response times. When asked if dispatchers could work from home as a way to draw more people to the profession, Nave said it would be possible technologically, but expensive.
“I can look into the cost of it,” he said, “but I don’t know if it’s cost-effective to do it at home at this point.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.