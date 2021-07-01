Owensboro-Daviess County 911 Director Paul Nave has seen major changes over his career in the way the dispatch center receives emergency calls.
Those changes were largely caused by advances in technology, which, paradoxically, created challenges.
“We have gone back in time, if you will,” Nave told members of the Owensboro Rotary Club on Wednesday during the club’s virtual meeting on Zoom.
In 2000, 85% to 90% of all calls to 911 were from landlines, Nave said. For dispatch, a landline provided an exact address, so dispatchers would know where to send emergency responders.
But as cell phones became popular and people began dropping their landline telephones, a lot of that accuracy was lost, he said. For a time, all dispatch would receive if a person called from a home on a cell phone was the location of the nearest cell tower. Even when technology began improving and dispatch began receiving longitude and latitude in 2004, the best location “was still a football field radius,” he said.
“It was a fair guess (of a person’s exact location) if you were screaming for help,” Nave said.
But as 911 technology has advanced, locating a cell phone has become much more precise.
“Now, we can get within meters of your location,” he said.
The number of calls coming into the dispatch center has increased, with 85% of the calls coming from cell phones. The county’s total population is more than 100,000 and “we have more calls that come in because of the interstate,” Nave said.
With advances in mapping, places that formerly didn’t have addresses, such as ball fields and playgrounds, now do, Nave said. In an emergency, responders can be given the address of a baseball field or pond, and know where to respond.
Nave said he wants people to embrace free services like Smart911, where a person can voluntarily list information about their homes and family so responders have as much information as possible in an emergency. A person can decide how much information to provide Smart911 themselves. But Nave said the information has to be updated every six months.
Between 9% and 14% of city and county residents are registered for Smart911 annually, Nave said.
“When I talk to every organization, I promote Smart911,” Nave said.
The dispatch center is in midst of a major upgrade to its computer-aided dispatch system, which will provide more features, Nave said. That project is scheduled to be complete in the fall, and a $7 million new radio system, to replace the outdated system sheriff’s deputies and fire departments rely on outside city limits, will be complete likely by next spring.
Work at dispatch can be stressful, and Nave said he takes measures to help dispatchers cope, such as rotating them to different tasks and providing an outdoor area where they can take a break from the center.
“We go up and down the roller coaster every single day,” Nave said. “It does take a toll.”
Part of his job as director “is to keep my staff happy (and) keep them supported,” he said.
Retention is an issue, Nave said.
“We are always trying to hire,” Nave said. “I’m lucky to keep a staff member for three years ... Three years is the average I keep a millennial now.”
But dispatch does bring a sense of fulfillment, Nave said.
“I enjoy what I do,” he said. “I enjoy making a difference.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.