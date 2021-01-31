County 911 Director Paul Nave said officials recently attended a “stress test” of the county’s new radio system for first responders and law enforcement, and the system functioned with almost no issues.
That system will be tested again when the equipment is installed across the county later this year, Nave said. The goal is to have the new system operating in the county by fall.
In August, county officials contracted with Motorola for the company to build a digital radio system to replace the outdated VHF radio system the county has used for decades. The old system suffered from atmospheric interference and dead areas where deputies or firefighters on their portable radios couldn’t communicate with dispatch. A study of the system found that much of the equipment was obsolete.
Nave said county officials went to Motorola, where the company had set up the equipment that will be installed across the county for a test.
“We could physically see everything that is going to be shipped and installed in the county,” Nave said.
The test simulated having parts of the system disabled to see if the system would still be able to operate.
“We tax it and test it in a controlled environment, so once we go into the real environment, we can tax and test it (again) and it should function as designed,” Nave said.
The system “was 98 to 99% successful,” he said. “There were a few anomalies, and you anticipate that in a product like this.”
The project manager hired by the county, Trott Communications, is currently negotiating contacts with cell tower owners for space on the towers for the radio equipment, Nave said. The plan is for the contractor to install the equipment in the summer in anticipation of the system going online in November.
The county will purchase portable digital radios for county fire departments, sheriff’s department and other county departments that will use the radio system.
“It’s exciting to see this project come to fruition,” Nave said. The system “is going to be a world of difference for these guys and their safety.”
