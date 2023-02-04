The head of the city-county 911 dispatch center said Friday dispatch cannot locate people with emergency alert devices if the device is not connected to a subscription service.
An emergency alert that can be purchased without a subscription service does not give a person’s exact location, said Paul Nave, Owensboro-Daviess County 911 director.
Instead, the most dispatchers will receive is a general area around the cellular tower closest to the person using the alert device, Nave said.
If the person using an alert can’t speak due to illness, or if they can’t hear dispatchers, emergency crews may not be able to find the person, Nave said.
“I don’t know if people realize, unless you have a paid subscription, we may not be able to get you help,” Nave said.
Nave said, earlier this week, dispatch received an alert from an area around a cellular tower. Dispatch made contact with a man using an emergency alert, which had a microphone, but said dispatchers couldn’t hear what he was saying, Nave said.
The man using the device had no idea his exact location wasn’t sent to dispatch when he activated the alert, Nave said.
“There’s a misnomer with people getting these medical devices with no subscription,” Nave said. “People are purchasing these with the notion that if they (activate) them, 911 is going to know exactly where they are at, and that’s a misnomer.”
Instead of an exact location, devices not monitored by a service “gives (dispatchers) the center of a polygon, and that’s all it would give you,” Nave said.
In an apartment complex, responders would not know where the alert originated from, Nave said. “We would have to go to every single apartment to see if they needed assistance.”
A device that is not part of a subscription service only comes into dispatch as a ping from near a cell tower.
“We many not even know it’s a medical device,” he said.
Nave said there are subscription services that automatically alert 911 with an location when activated. A subscription service has dispatchers that can speak for the client, if the client can’t talk, Nave said.
“I want people to have knowledge, so they can make an educated decision,” Nave said.
