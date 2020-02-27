2nd and Charles does a book drive twice a year, the fruits of which they have donated locally to the Daviess County Public Schools district.
The bookstore, which is a division of Books-A-Million, opened in Gateway Commons in January 2019. The chain specializes in buying, selling and trading books, video games, vinyl records, collectibles, toys and other items.
The most recent drive garnered about 400 books.
Stephen Keel, 2nd and Charles manager, said the drive takes place in the store when customers purchase items to donate. So far, there have been two drives in Owensboro and books donated in the first drive also went to DCPS.
Keel said DCPS was chosen because it is one of the largest districts in this area.
“To me, that’s the biggest need in our county right now,” he said. “We can reach more kids with that school system.”
2nd and Charles is a national company, and the book drives happen at every store, Keel said.
“It’s a great way to give back to the community and help with community outreach,” he said.
Lora Wimsatt, DCPS spokeswoman, said the books are being made available for all DCPS classroom libraries.
When the books were received, Wimsatt sorted them by age group and grade, and cataloged them on a sheet that is accessible to educators in the district. On a first-come, first-served basis, staff members contact Wimsatt to let her know which 10 titles they would like for their classroom.
There are multiple copies of some titles, and many of the books are hardbacks. Most of them are new or gently used.
Many books have already been claimed, and Wimsatt said it has been wonderful to see the “joyous and enthusiastic response” of teachers when claiming the books for their classroom libraries.
“It is especially rewarding to send our books I enjoyed as a little girl as I envision future generations of children enjoying the same stories,” she said.
The deadline for selection is midnight Saturday.
Books that are not claimed by the deadline will be offered to school media specialists, and any left after that will be offered to Exploration Station to give away during summer learning visits to neighborhoods.
The DCPS Exploration Station is a school bus that was repurposed into a mobile learning laboratory that travels throughout the summer.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.