The Neblett Center and CASA of Ohio Valley have teamed up for a Holiday Hustle 5K this Saturday as part of Shop Small Saturday.
Ashley Evans-Smith, executive director of CASA, said she and Keith Cottoner, executive director of the Neblett Center, met during a panel for Leadership Owensboro and formed a connection, leading to conversations about how their organizations could help serve each other.
“Keith brought to the table an idea that he had for a fall 5K,” she said. “He hoped to host it on Thanksgiving Day, but it didn’t work out so I threw out the idea of working in collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce to do it during Shop Small Saturday.”
Evans-Smith said the goal of the 5K is to raise awareness for both of the organizations and is not meant to be seen as a “fundraiser.”
“We’re both child focused, but with CASA, we recruit community volunteers to advocate for abused and neglected children in the family court systems here,” she said. “The Neblett Center is full scope, providing childcare, a community center, a meeting place.”
The race fees are $35 for adults and $15 for children. Same-day signups will be accepted. This will be a run/walk 5K.
“Our real hope is to break even with the fees,” Evans-Smith said. “Both of our organizations are nonprofits so any money we make off of the 5K, which we don’t anticipate being a big fundraiser for either of our organizations, will go to serving abused and neglected children for CASA.”
Cottoner said any money the Neblett Center receives from the 5K will go toward different programs at the center.
“This is about awareness,” he said. “While we serve kids throughout the whole entire county, I don’t think the whole entire county knows about CASA and the Neblett Center and what we are and what we do.”
The route for the 5K will begin at Independence Bank at the corner of Frederica and West 25th streets. The race begins at 8 a.m. and sign up begins at 7 a.m.
