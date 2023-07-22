The H.L. Neblett Center is nearing its decision on selecting a new executive director.
The former executive director, Keith Cottoner, recently left to take the position of the chief executive officer at the Hopkins County YMCA on June 2.
“It takes experience in knowing about the culture of the center and skills and know where the center would like to be in the next phase,” Janet Stewart, the interim board president, said. “It’s about building from our strength. We will be looking at that.”
Stewart said that potential candidates sent in resumes from candidates for the position, and the Search Committee has been conducting a process of reviewing resumes and interviewing the candidates.
“It was an extremely difficult decision (to leave) just for the simple fact that, as I learned more about the Neblett Center and its role in the history of Owensboro, the Baptist town community, it became very special to me,” Cottoner said.
Cottoner said that, during his time at Neblett, he wanted to bring as much exposure to the center as possible by getting the kids involved in as much as possible.
“I just want to make sure I made everyone in the community proud while I was there,” Cottoner said.
Cottoner had grown up in Hopkins County, and spent most of his childhood there, using the YMCA there as he grew up with the people in the community.
“The Neblett Center is most definitely a very special place, it will always be a special place, but first is home,” Cottoner said. “We did great things for the kids, and I always told myself that I always wanted to make an impact in my hometown, with the kids that, basically, I grew up with their parents. It was a tough decision, just because we were doing so many great things, but home is very special.”
Cottoner had no prior plans to leave the Neblett Center, but due to the last-minute opening of the position in Hopkins County, he opted to return to his hometown, he said.
“I just wanted to go home and make an impact in the community I grew up in,” Cottoner said. “(...) I’d say, anything from here on out, as far as my career and success-wise, I owe it to the Neblett Center.”
Cottoner had previously worked with the YMCA in Louisville, making his time at Hopkins County his second tenure at a YMCA facility.
“I learned more at the Neblett Center in the almost two years that I worked there than I honestly would have ever learned working at the YMCA in Louisville,” Cottoner said. “I was exposed to so much more, so many more people, so many different opportunities, I learned so much about, not only Owensboro, but the history of Owensboro and the state of Kentucky. It was a blessing that I can honestly say I wasn’t expecting.”
More from this section
Several skills from his time at Neblett managed to transfer to Hopkins County YMCA, such as community engagement, whether that be with children or their families, or with other nonprofits, Cottoner said.
Cottoner had also joined the Rotary Club, the board of the Audubon Area Community Care Clinic, was in the Chamber of Young Professionals, along with several other groups.
“I just wanted to build onto what Ms. Olga (McKissic) had started,” Cottoner said. “Ms. Olga had set the Neblett Center on a solid foundation, and she was always there to give me guidance. (...) I just wanted to build on top of that, and I hope whoever takes over, they just continue what she started.”
Olga McKissic, the current interim director, had been the executive director prior to Cottoner.
“Mr. Cottoner is absolutely wonderful,” McKissic said. “He was taking the Neblett Center to the next level, as far as the projects he wanted to do, the projects he actually did, it was amazing. The community loved Keith Cottoner; he’s very personable, he has a very contagious smile, and his laugh fills the room.”
McKissic is also executive director of Western Academy at the Neblett Center.
“It only made sense that I would be brought on as the interim executive director until a replacement was found,” McKissic said.
The Neblett Center had been working since May to find a candidate for a new executive director, being in the final stages of that process with strong candidates, McKissic said.
“Everything is pretty much maintaining until a new director comes in,” McKissic said. “The things that he had put in place that have actually been completed, we’re going with those things. The things that he had going on, those are still going to be in place, it’s just that we’re waiting for the new director.”
McKissic said that she plans to maintain her position as the executive director at the Western Academy, while finding a good fit for the Neblett Center to “move it forward.”
“It’s one of our programs that requires our full attention, and focus,” McKissic said.
While giving consideration to skills and experiences needed to guide the center, the Neblett Center will announce the successful candidate soon, Stewart said.
“The H.L. Neblett Community Center is committed to empowering the lives of children and adults through its many programs and activities,” Stewart said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.