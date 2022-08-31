The H.L. Neblett Community Center has partnered with the Daviess County Public Library and Atmos Energy to remodel the Addie Talbott Memorial Library inside the center.

A rededication of the memorial library will be help at 10 a.m. Sept. 6 at the Neblett Center.

