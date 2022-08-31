The H.L. Neblett Community Center has partnered with the Daviess County Public Library and Atmos Energy to remodel the Addie Talbott Memorial Library inside the center.
A rededication of the memorial library will be help at 10 a.m. Sept. 6 at the Neblett Center.
Keith Cottoner, executive director of the Neblett Center, said the library honors Talbott, who was a teacher at Western High School — a school for Black students that closed in 1962.
Cottoner said Talbott was also “heavily involved” with the Neblett Center.
Changes to the memorial library include 247 new books, new furniture, paint and accessories purchased by DCPL through a grant provided by Atmos.
“Not only will this library serve our children for years to come, but this project will be a launching pad for other local organizations to partner with the H.L. Neblett Community Center,” Cottner said. “Our vision is to prepare future generations of entrepreneurs, civic leaders, educators and future employees.
“We want the kids to realize the knowledge that lies within the books on the shelves.”
Cottoner said the books the center had were older, and the center wanted to be able to provide children with more relevant content that they can relate to.
“With the mission of pursuing lifelong learning, this project was the perfect fit for Daviess County Public Library,” said Jarrod McCarty, DCPL’s community engagement manager. “We believe in strong collaborative relationships with business and community partners.”
Atmos’ vice president of public affairs in Kentucky, Mark Martin, said the company wants to support the Neblett Center’s current resources to help children read at grade level by the third grade.
Sept. 6 is “National Read a Book Day” and to honor and celebrate the holiday, Atmos and DCPL will give a book to each child at the Neblett Center to take home.
