The cafeteria of the H.L. Neblett Center in Owensboro has been turned into a community conversation space.
Keith Cottoner, executive director of the center, and Larry “Chick” Owen, the center’s recreational director, had the idea to start Morning Joe — an event to have “fellowship” with anyone from the community.
“During the day, especially during the school year, our cafeteria sets empty, and I know the Neblett Center has been part of the community forever,” Cottoner said. “So it was my goal to bring in the community. I know many of the people involved with the Neblett Center, and it was my goal to bring as many people in here as possible on a regular basis.”
Initially, Cottoner said it was people coming into the Neblett Center “having coffee, donuts and conversations” in the morning.
“But it’s grown,” he said. “…Now, we try to have speakers, and Mr. Chick does a great job of bringing in different individuals from the community.”
Morning Joe takes place twice monthly — the second and the fourth Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. — with the purpose of having open and frank discussions between audience members and speakers.
Owen said he’s had past speakers such as Rhondalyn Randolph, Owensboro chapter NAACP president; Arlando Johnson, Owensboro High School assistant principal, and Brionna Greer, founder of Breaking the Cycle.
“We’re scheduled out two months ahead, and we have other people who we’re trying to fit in,” Owen said. “Once we got started, we now have organizations coming to us wanting to get the word out in the community; it’s an excellent source of communication to reach the community.”
On Tuesday, which was the one-year anniversary of Morning Joe, the speaker was Mark Marsh, president and CEO of Owensboro Health, who discussed health care issues such as prevention and education being keys to improving quality of life.
Marsh said he’s been on a mission to be more visible by taking part in smaller community events and forums.
“…We’re out here listening; we want to learn,” he said. “We don’t have all the answers, I can tell you that. …We’re just trying to learn from the pandemic. We’re just like any other business. This changed our business; this changed health care; this changed schools. It’s changed everything.”
Marsh answered questions about how to establish a better relationship between health officials and Owensboro’s Black community.
Among the conversation points were trust, cost of health care and accessibility.
Owen said he’s noticed that there is a lack of prevention among the Black population because of “old school trust issues” and that there needs to be closer communication with the health care providers.
“I think it takes something special — something out of the box — to reach our community,” Owen said.
Marsh said establishing a closer relationship within the Black community is a priority and that the hospital is working on a plan to host regular health clinics at sites within the neighborhoods.
“The only way we can advance and get better is to share and be open,” he said. “…We want to break down some of those barriers. We want to build greater trust.”
The next Morning Joe is at 9:30 a.m. April 11.
