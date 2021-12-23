Owensboro’s H.L. Neblett Center is partnering with the Daviess County Public Library and Atmos Energy to create an updated library and reading space for area students who utilize the center.
Keith Cottoner, H.L. Neblett Center executive director, said the idea is to create a space where the kids coming to the center at 801 W. 5th St. in Owensboro will want to spend time reading.
“We have a ton of books in the library, however, I think some of them are extremely outdated and don’t really pertain to or relate to the kids that come to the center,” Cottoner said.
While Atmos Energy will provide funding for the project, DCPL will handle ordering the books and some new furniture to completely revitalize the center’s library.
Erin Waller, library director, said the project will take place over the next couple of months.
“We are already purchasing new books for them,” Waller said. “They asked for specific titles with more diverse characters in them, so we have been working on that.”
Cottoner said he would like to have all the updates finished sometime in March.
“I think the ideas we came up with are going to be great,” he said. “I am excited, the staff and teachers here are excited about it, and I am pretty sure that once we start discussing with the kids the incentives to pick up the new books, books that they can relate to, I am pretty sure they are going to be excited about it as well.”
Cottoner said it is important to him that the Neblett Center be a place where kids want to be.
“That is the most important thing,” Cottoner said. “I want the Neblett Center to be where kids want to be, and in speaking with the public library and Atmos, we are all on the same page as far as making that happen.”
Cottoner said the Neblett Center will be using some of the same techniques DCPL uses to incentivize reading among students, including prizes or awards for how much reading is completed.
“We will probably throw book reports in there as well, to make sure they are not just reading, but retaining the information that they are reading,” he said.
Cottoner said a final budget hasn’t been determined, but ideas regarding the design of the room have been discussed.
“I think regardless of what the budget turns out to be, I think the partnership between the three of us and using some ideas from the public library for getting kids interested in reading...,” Cottoner said. “ I think the kids are going to be excited, and the teachers are already excited about the renovations that are coming.”
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
