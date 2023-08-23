The suspect involved in a Monday evening shooting at the H.L. Neblett Center fled the scene and has not been identified as of Tuesday, according to the Owensboro Police Department.
According to Dylan Evans, OPD’s public information officer, the victim was playing basketball when approached by the suspect.
After a brief conversation, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim.
Surveillance video showed the suspect with his face partially covered with a mask and hooded sweatshirt.
OPD officers responded to the Neblett Center at approximately 6:39 p.m., secured the scene and began rendering aid to the sole victim.
The victim, an adult male, appeared to have two gunshot wounds to the leg, according to Evans. Officers performed life-saving measures, and the victim was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
OPD’s evidence collection unit responded, processes the scene and collected evidence. Detectives with the criminal investigations division were called to the scene to interview witnesses and review surveillance video.
The Neblett Center cancelled the “Morning Joe Coffee and Fellowship” scheduled for Tuesday morning.
The police department is requesting anyone with information call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
