A Nebo man was arrested Thursday and charged with 25 counts of possession or viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance of a minor.
Donald Hart, 50, was arrested after an investigation began when the Dawson Springs Police Department received an initial complaint on Oct. 16 suspecting Hart of possessing the material, according to a news release from the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office.
During the joint investigation, two electronic devices were found — a phone and computer — and after search warrants were obtained and executed, police found that Hart was in possession of at least 25 images, which “contained erotic matter and sexual conduct by minors.”
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Charlie Young said the images were allegedly seen by an individual whom Hart had asked to fix the phone, who then contacted the Dawson Springs Police.
Young said detectives took the electronic devices to the Kentucky Regional Computer Forensics Laboratory in Louisville, where the information was downloaded to be searched through.
Young said the investigation is ongoing as the computer is still being searched through.
“Basically, he had 25 images that are unquestionable that it is child pornography,” said Young.
The two law enforcement entities were assisted by the Kentucky Regional Computer Forensics Laboratory and the Hopkins County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office. Young said the charge is a Class D felony and could carry a punishment of one to five years, if convicted.
“This situation may not have ever been discovered,” said Young. “Or it may have been a long time before it was discovered.”
