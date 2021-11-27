As booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines become available, local public health officials agree that it is unknown whether or not additional boosters will be necessary later on, but that the current COVID-19 vaccines and guidelines are the best protection against the virus.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and prevention recently opened availability for vaccine boosters following an increase of breakthrough cases for vaccinated individuals.
Owensboro Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Francis DuFrayne said that this is likely due to a slight waning in protection from the vaccine.
“What we’re seeing … is about six months or so after people got the first two shots … the antibody levels against the virus in the blood are decreasing and we are noticing breakthrough infections,” he said.
However, those infections, “by a large percentage,” tend to be milder infections than seen in unvaccinated individuals with lower rates of hospitalization and mortality.
As to whether or not additional boosters might be necessary in the future, DuFrayne said the process is constantly evolving with new research coming out quickly that makes it difficult to make any predictions.
However, as of present, he said the current vaccine is effective against all strains.
“So unlike the flu virus, which can have different strains on a yearly basis, so you have to kind of give your best estimate as to which strain is coming; right now, we do know the strains that we’re treating,” he said. “Right now, the vaccines that we have now are effective against the strains.”
Green River District Health Department Public Health Director Clay Horton said the future of COVID-19 is still unknown.
“I think most experts expect that it will settle to a lower level of infection than what we’ve seen in the last couple of years and that we won’t have the threat of overwhelming our healthcare system, but I don’t think there are too many people who are holding out hope that COVID-19 will just go away or be eradicated,” he said.
Horton also agreed that while vaccine effectiveness seems to be waning after some months, it is the best protection available as of current against the virus.
“We don’t know yet if we need an annual booster shot or in the long range, what COVID-19 would look like,” he said. “Right now, we are seeing some waning immunity from the initial folks that were vaccinated so we’re encouraging people to get a booster shot, but I wouldn’t assume from that, that boosters are going to be every six months or an annual thing.
“I think right now, it’s just too soon to tell and we’ll have to kind of wait and see.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.