The Owensboro Neighborhood Alliances will once again host annual neighborhood cleanups this year. The cleanups are from 6-11 a.m. on the dates listed below. All residents in the cleanup areas are encouraged to help beautify the neighborhood by picking up litter along sidewalks and streets on their scheduled cleanup day.
The Owensboro Sanitation Department will provide free curbside pick-up to residential customers for junk furniture, appliances, tires and other items. Smaller items must be bagged or boxed. Items must be placed curbside by the Friday night prior to a scheduled cleanup. For large items, please call CityAction at 270-687-4444 or email cityaction@owensboro.org by the Wednesday before the scheduled cleanup to schedule a pickup.
Construction debris and materials, yard waste, dirt, paint or any type of liquid are not accepted.
2022 Owensboro Neighborhood Alliance cleanup schedule:
• March 12, Hillcrest
• March 19, Midtown East
• March 26, Southeast
• April 2, Wesleyan-Shawnee
• April 9, Northwest
• April 23, Audubon-Bon Harbor
• April 30, Apollo
• May 7, Shifley-York
• May 21, Dugan Best
• June 11, Old Owensboro
• June 18, Seven Hills
• June 25, Dogwood Azalea
Neighborhood Alliance boundaries can be found at https://services.owensboro.org/maps/citizen-information.
For more information, contact Adrienne Carrico at 270-687-8561 or Adrienne.Carrico@owensboro.org.
