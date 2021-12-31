As the countdown begins for the new year, Owensboro’s Neighborhood Alliance program is gearing up for new projects and challenges in 2022. Chief among them is to continue to get more people participating in the alliances.

For more than 20 years, the city’s network of individual neighborhood alliances has worked to foster community involvement throughout Owensboro’s neighborhoods.

Mayor Tom Watson said Thursday that some of those alliances have an excellent participation, while others have continued to struggle throughout the last few years.

“I am all for the Neighborhood Alliances, we just have to try and get the ones that are not quite as active moving a little bit more, I think,” Watson said.

Watson said that perhaps one solution might be for some of Owensboro’s 12 Neighborhood Alliances to merge together to help with participation numbers.

Melinda Schoenwald, Seven Hills Neighborhood Alliance chairperson, said Tuesday that she anticipates 2022 being a rebuilding year for the alliance.

“We just got four new board members, so we are going to be rebuilding the organization,” she said.

Schoenwald said the first thing that she would like the Seven Hills alliance to work on in the new year is getting more people to the alliance’s meetings. Numbers have ranged from as few as three people attending, but usually around 18 people attend.

“Everybody in the city has one, they just have to go and find which one on a map on the city website,” she said. “I think the word just doesn’t get out. That is the most important thing in my opinion.”

Owensboro City Commissioner Bob Glenn said he likes to attend Neighborhood Alliance meetings when he can to listen to the needs of the community that are brought up during the meetings.

Glenn said he would like to work with local residents to see how the alliances that are not active or very active can become a bigger presence in their neighborhood, such as the Northwest Neighborhood Alliance.

“The Northwest Alliance has done a tremendous job, and meetings that they have had have been extremely productive and addressed a lot of the issues in that community...,” Glenn said.

Glenn said he would also like to see the Neighborhood Alliances utilize more technology such as Facebook, Instagram and the Nextdoor app, as a way to get younger residents involved in their neighborhoods.

Owensboro Neighborhood Alliance 2022 meeting schedule:

• Apollo Area Alliance — 6 p.m. on the last Monday of each month at Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club, 3415 Buckland Sq. No meeting in January or December.

• Audubon-Bon Harbor Area Alliance — 5:30 p.m. on the second Monday of every other month beginning in March, at Audubon Elementary School Cafeteria, 300 Worthington Road. July meeting will take place at Thompson-Berry Park, 1 Carter Road.

• Dogwood Azalea Neighborhood Alliance — Vacant

• Dugan Best Neighborhood Alliance — 5 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month at Dugan Best Recreation Center, 1003 Omega St. No meeting in December.

• Hillcrest Area Alliance — Vacant

• Midtown East Neighborhood Alliance — Vacant

• Northwest Neighborhood Alliance — 6 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month at H.L. Neblett Center, 801 W. 5th St. No meeting in December.

• Old Owensboro Neighborhood Alliance — 6 p.m. on the last Wednesday of every other month at BB&T third floor conference room, 100 W. 3rd St.

• Seven Hills Neighborhood Alliance — 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of every other month at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2815 Old Hartford Rd. No meeting in December.

• Shifley-York Neighborhood Alliance — 5:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at The Father’s House Church, 3031 Bittel Road, No meeting in January or December.

• Southeast Alliance — Vacant

• Wesleyan-Shawnee Neighborhood Alliance — 6 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month at Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church, 1215 Scherm Road. No meeting in December.

For more information, contact Adrienne Carrico at 270-687-8561 or Adrienne.Carrico@owensboro.org.

Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837