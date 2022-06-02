The Owensboro Neighborhood Alliances have scheduled their June meetings.
Shifley-York Alliance: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14 at The Father’s House Church, 3031 Bittel Road (use Entrance B to enter the Fellowship Hall).
Apollo Area Alliance: 6 p.m. Monday, June 27 at Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club, 3415 Buckland Square.
Northwest Alliance: 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 28 at the H.L. Neblett Center, 801 W. 5th St.
For more information, call Adrienne Carrico at 270-687-8561.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.