For the first time, residents of all 12 of Owensboro’s Neighborhood Alliances will have the chance to compete against each other to determine just who has the top lawn in the city.

Adrienne Carrico, Neighborhood Alliance coordinator, said this will be the first time residents will compete for a grand prize in the “Nicest Lawn in the Neighborhood” contest.

“Some of the individual alliances do their own inner-alliance competitions,” she said. “I know Apollo, typically, has one, and some of the others have done them in the past, but this is the first time we have done an alliance-wide contest that includes all of the neighborhoods.”

One winner will be chosen from each of the alliances. Those finalists will then move on to a public vote on the Owensboro Neighborhood Alliance Facebook page to compete for the grand prize.

Carrico said that the initial plan for the prizes was to offer $50 gift cards for the 12 finalists and a $250 gift card for the overall winner. However, Integrity Nursery & Outdoor Living, 1100 Burlew Boulevard, agreed to serve as the event sponsor and double the prize amounts.

Each finalist will receive a $100 gift card to Integrity Nursery & Outdoor Living, and the overall winner will receive a $500 gift card.

Carrico said there are a few reasons she thought it would be a good time to introduce a citywide lawn competition.

“I was looking for a way to encourage pride in the home,” Carrico said. “A lot of people that are probably going to enter this contest probably already take a lot of pride in their yard. But if we can get more people on board that want to try and make improvements to their home, just to make Owensboro a prettier place … and if you can get a prize while doing it, then all the better.”

Carrico said to be eligible for the contest, the lawn must be within the city limits and the person entering must be at least 18 years old. The competition will be open to both professionally- and homeowner-maintained lawns.

“The way I look at it, if you are spending the money to beautify your yard, you are still putting in that effort and taking pride in your home,” she said.

Entries will be accepted between May 16 and June 6.

Public voting will take place from June 20-27, and the winner will be announced July 5. Those who would like to compete for the title of “Nicest Lawn in the Neighborhood” can visit https://owensboro.org/page/owensboro-s-nicest-lawn-in-the-neighborhood-contest to submit your nomination and photos.