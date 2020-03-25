The city of Owensboro announced that all future Owensboro Neighborhood Alliance cleanups will be postponed until further notice. The neighborhoods and dates for the cleanups were as followed:
March 28 – Dogwood Azalea
April 4 – Audubon-Bon Harbor
April 18 – Hillcrest
April 25 – Apollo Area
May 2 – Old Owensboro
May 16 – Dugan Best
June 6 – Shifley-York
June 13 – Seven Hills
June 20 – Midtown
June 27 – Southeast
All April Neighborhood Alliance meetings are also canceled, the city announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.