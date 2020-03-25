The city of Owensboro announced that all future Owensboro Neighborhood Alliance cleanups will be postponed until further notice. The neighborhoods and dates for the cleanups were as followed:

March 28 – Dogwood Azalea

April 4 – Audubon-Bon Harbor

April 18 – Hillcrest

April 25 – Apollo Area

May 2 – Old Owensboro

May 16 – Dugan Best

June 6 – Shifley-York

June 13 – Seven Hills

June 20 – Midtown

June 27 – Southeast

All April Neighborhood Alliance meetings are also canceled, the city announced.

Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.