Is it unusual for a very old man to enjoy sitting on his very small front porch and continue liking what he sees of his neighborhood he’s lived in for more than 45 years?
No! Not at all!
It was the neighborhood that attracted myself and my late bride those many years ago, and he remains in that modest Lydia Drive home with the neighbors around him.
It’s not new to this column that Mildred Clark lives directly across the street and Doug Webster lives next door. And its also been noted that I’m 90, Mildred is 94, and Doug is 92.
But, I was back on that porch earlier this week and an interesting question entered my mind. How many neighborhoods are there in Owensboro where such a relatively small area is occupied by such a large collection of years?
I’m betting there’s only one. And the same might be true for the rest of Kentucky, unless a nursing home or an old-age residence are involved.
Adding to the unusual circumstance is the fact that Mildred no longer drives her small red vehicle, Doug is frequently transported in a GRITS vehicle and my garage is without a mode of transportation. Another notable fact lending to the unusual neighborhood cluster of homes is the sad reality that Doug’s wife has passed on, the same is true of Mildred’s husband, and my bride died more than 10 yeas ago.
And so it is that I sit on that small porch very regularly and think about the many other neighbors who have passed on to that big neighborhood in the sky. Some trees that used to be are gone and most cars that move up and down the street have different appearances.
Still, it’s the same homes, some of the same neighbors, the same porch and the same old man relishing some of the same memories.
I hope when the day comes, somebody will remember me.
When was the last time you had the pleasure of gathering with some longtime friends with the almost certain possibility you might never see them again?
That happened to me a few days back when I was invited to Paris Landing, Tennessee, to be with special friends Roger and Betty Harris, once close neighbors and now separated by all of the miles between Owensboro and Panama City, Florida.
Roger, along with Betty — who now is suffering from the late stages of Alzheimer’s — were back in the Volunteer State with family members and lots of friends to help Roger celebrate his 90th birthday.
The couple, along with myself and Anita, got together annually for several years in Gatlinburg and Paris, Tennessee, to renew old times, friendship and love. Those great gatherings, sorrowfully, are now a thing of the past.
Sorry about the personal nature of this column excursion, but the word “last” carries a lot of open heartedness.
