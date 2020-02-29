The iconic Gabe’s Tower on Triplett Street is slated to be demolished by mid-July and some people with ties to the area are happy to see the blighted property come down.
Alissa Higdon, who lives on East 20th Street, has lived in her home since July 2019.
“As soon as I bought the house, talk started about it maybe coming down or maybe trying to reconstruct it,” she said.
The city of Owensboro, which owns the property, proposed redeveloping the building, but there were no bidders. Earlier this month, Klenck Company was selected as the company that would tear the tower down. They submitted a bid of $408,875.
Higdon said she is happy to see Gabe’s Tower come down soon. She believes it would cost too much to renovate the building, which has been the goal of prior owners.
“I just think its an eyesore,” she said. “I’m actually from Ohio County so I know it’s been a big part of Owensboro.”
Klenck Company plans to demolish the building using a wrecking ball to smash the building from the top-down, until about the ninth floor. Then they will use a long reach excavator to tear the rest of it down.
Bill Carrico and his wife own a home on East 20th Street but do not live in the area. Carrico is concerned with the demolition damaging his property.
“We just spent a lot of money getting that basement dry,” he said. “And I don’t want any cracks.”
As part of the demolition, Klenck Company will conduct a survey before and after demolition to determine if any nearby property was damaged. Carrico said he is going to take photos of the property himself too.
Besides the possible damage to his property that he plans to sell after the demolition, Carrico is pleased that the tower is coming down.
“I can’t wait,” he said. “It will really improve property values in the area.”
Klenck Company has experience with tearing down buildings. The company was hired by Owensboro in 2012 to demolish the former National Guard Armory on West Parrish Avenue.
“It sounds like its not their first rodeo,” Carrico said. “I think they (the city of Owensboro) picked a good contractor since they had experience with them before.”
Higdon said she is a little nervous about the demolition process and hopes it is transparent.
“That would make me a little bit more comfortable,” she said.
Ethan Henton, a manager at Max’s Bikes Shop at 1924 Triplett St., said he isn’t bothered by possible debris.
“When it comes to debris and that kind of thing, I really don’t have that big of a concern,” he said.
Henton is hopeful that once the tower is gone, it will signal a new era for the neighborhood.
“Maybe it will bring some more people in this area,” he said. “Maybe it’ll clean it up a little bit.”
While residents are happy to see the hotel demolished, they still recognize the history of the old 13-story hotel that opened in 1963.
Higdon said she has several family members who remember when it was a prominent place in Owensboro.
“I’ve heard lots of stories,” she said. “I’ve seen pictures back in its prime days.”
Carrico had stories of his own.
“In its heyday, it was pretty nice,” he said. “They had the lounge at the top which was really nice and a good view. It had a pool up there.”
“Its time has come and went,” he added.
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.