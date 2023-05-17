Sharon NeSmith, a businesswoman who has served on numerous area boards for decades, was appointed Tuesday to the Owensboro City Commission.
NeSmith, the general manager for the Hampton Inn & Suites downtown, was chosen out of a field of 27 candidates to fill the commission seat left vacant by the death of Commissioner Larry Maglinger.
NeSmith was sworn in Tuesday night, after commissioners finished interviewing the second set of applicants for the position.
The appointment lasts until the end of the year, meaning NeSmith will have to run for the position in November to hold the seat in 2024, when every commission seat will be up for election.
NeSmith was chosen out of a field of candidates that included three former city commissioners, a school board member, a former city finance director, educators, the former director of the health department and people who had years of experience on community boards and organizations.
“I’m kind of in shock,” NeSmith said after the meeting. When asked is she has a focus for the coming months as commissioner, NeSmith said, “I really need to just learn. I hope there will be ways I can contribute.”
Commissioners interviewed 18 candidates Monday night and nine Tuesday night before making their decision. Each candidate was questioned about their community involvement, and NeSmith has been active in a number of organizations.
NeSmith has a masters in management from Brescia University, has served on the Convention and Visitors Bureau board of directors and on the Red Cross of Western Kentucky Board. NeSmith was also chairwoman of the Owensboro Museum of Science and History board and was co-chairwoman of the International Bar-B-Q Festival board for decades, she said.
NeSmith, in her introduction, said she would strive to “listen without judgement” and “to ask questions and seek to understand, and not just assume.” She said a focus would be on learning the role of commissioner and keep the community informed about the reasons behind commission decisions.
When asked what she saw as the city’s priorities, NeSmith said finding transportation is a struggle for some people. She has seen hotel staff members “at 10:30 or 11 at night, walking in the rain” because they had no transportation.
NeSmith said she has worked to hire people at the hotel who are in substance abuse recovery, which has taught her about recovery services.
“I have learned so much about what is available, and not available, to them in the city,” she said.
City Manager Nate Pagan said after the meeting the city would provide an orientation to help NeSmith prepare to serve on the commission. NeSmith’s first meeting will be June 6, where commissioners will vote on the 2023-24 city budget.
NeSmith said she would work with people on city issues.
“I will cooperate and collaborate with anyone,” she said.
