When Owensboro City Commissioners interviewed applicants to fill the commission seat left vacant by the death of Larry Maglinger, the applicants were asked to describe how involved they were in community organizations and events.
Many of the applicants had volunteered, had been on boards of directors, had chaired board, or had even founded nonprofit organizations of their own. But the applicant commissioners chosen for the seat, Sharon NeSmith, has a track record of community involvement that goes back decades.
NeSmith, 72, started out with the Telephone Pioneers, and got involved with the International Bar-B-Q Festival in 1991, as a member of BellSouth’s Telephone Pioneers cooking team.
“My first job was deboning chicken,” NeSmith said in a recent interview. Later NeSmith joined the Bar-B-Q Festival board, was co-board chairman from 2012 to 2019.
NeSmith has lived in Louisville, and has a leadership position at BellSouth and AT&T that required her to live in different cities for months at a time.
NeSmith had job opportunities, and once came so close to leaving that her late husband, Gene, “gave away my snow shovel” in anticipation of a move, she said. But NeSmith said Owensboro was where she really wanted to stay.
“I was riding the concrete subway (in Atlanta), and I thought, ‘this is not for me,’ ” NeSmith recalled of her decision to stay in Owensboro. As a city commissioner, NeSmith said she hopes she be a part attracting people to Owensboro.
“Anything that keeps making the town accessible, where people want to come here and live here, if I could leave that as a legacy, that would be great,” NeSmith said.
It would take a lot of space to list all the local groups and organizations NeSmith has participated in since the 1980s. To name just a few, NeSmith has been board chairwoman of the Owensboro Museum of Science and History, board member and marketing chair for the United Way of the Ohio Valley, and board member of the local Red Cross Chapter and Convention and Visitors Bureau.
NeSmith has been the general manager of the Hampton Inn & Suites Downtown Waterfront since 2019. Before that, NeSmith spent two years as the hotel’s director of sales. NeSmith came out of retirement to take the sales director job. NeSmith retired from AT&T, which was previously BellSouth, in 2015 after a full career.
Traveling every other week for the phone company made it impossible for NeSmith to get involved with city government, she said. When the commission seat became open with Maglinger’s death, NeSmith said she discussed applying for the opening with some of her friends and decided to file.
“I had no expectation” of getting the appointment, NeSmith said. During the interviews “I listened to the other people, and I was really impressed.”
NeSmith said a priority would be in helping people understand the commission’s decisions. For example, NeSmith said, people who complained about the concrete trees at Lazy Dayz Playground at Smothers Park likely didn’t know the structures were built to accommodate children with disabilities. The playground is wheelchair accessible throughout.
“People need to be aware of why decisions were made, if possible,” NeSmith said. Later, NeSmith said, “There is definitely thought that goes (into) these decisions.”
NeSmith said she supports the city’s redevelopment efforts in Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Areas, and said she would like to help the city get more funding for NRSA projects. NeSmith said she would also like to look into expanding transportation opportunities for people who use the city bus service.
At the hotel, “I have a lot of folks who have to walk or depend on public transportation,” NeSmith said. While buses are available during the day, people have to resort to ride services like Uber after the bus service stops running at night.
“I don’t have any proposals, but it’s something I would like to look into,” NeSmith said. If city officials want people to get better jobs, officials “have to give them a way to get there,” NeSmith said.
NeSmith said she would like to see more shops and restaurants downtown, as a way of drawing more people.
NeSmith said she would also like more support for people in substance abuse treatment and recovery.
She added that the people she has known in recovery have “given me another perspective on what our community can do when we are helping people with issues.”
“Being me, I believe in second and third chances,” NeSmith said.
