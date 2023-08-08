By March of 2024, local coffee drinkers should be able to stop at the intersection of Island Ford Rd and Whittington Dr to pick up an Iced Caramel Macchiato as Hopkins County’s first official Starbucks location opens for business, according to Paducah-based Brewer, McCoy & Wiles Development.
Starbucks, along with Aspen Dental, is phase one of a $30 million project called Madisonville Town Center that will include more than 155,000 square feet of retail shopping, a hotel and a “sit down restaurant.”
“There is a void between Evansville, Hopkinsville and Paducah for retail shops,” said developer Mike Wiles.
Phase one of the project is expected to begin in the next two weeks with demolition of the former Pizza Hut building. As soon as the site is prepared, construction will begin on two new buildings. Starbucks will sit approximately where the Pizza Hut building is now with the front facing Whittington Drive. Aspen Dental will be located between the new coffee shop and Huddle House.
“Madisonville is a national and regional hub,” said development partner Hal McCoy. “You’ve already got it in medical care, and you can also have it in retail. We feel like it will be hugely successful to have people from the surrounding area to drive to Madisonville, eat in Madisonville and support the existing businesses you already have.”
Both Aspen Dental and Starbucks are slated to open in March of next year.
Wiles said he also hopes they can begin moving dirt on the phase two development soon. That phase will include construction of a 155,000 sq. ft shopping center that will house between nine or ten national retail locations on the site where Johnstone Supply and a trucking company were formerly located. The largest retailer will be approximately 50,000 square feet.
“We hope to start moving dirt in August or September,” he said. “Jackie French has a lot of demolition and a lot of stuff that he wants to take with him. We hope to be pouring concrete in early spring with an 2025 opening of the big shops.”
Developers plan to announce the name of the retail companies that will inhabit the structure within the next months, as soon as they have all contracts completed.
McCoy said that once work begins on the phase two site, the plan is to raise the elevation of the property so that its on level with the Kroger on the opposite side of Whittington Drive.
“That will increase the visibility and highlight the new center,” said McCoy. “It will also help Kroger, Lowe’s and the existing businesses already in this area.”
The third and final phase of the project will come sometimes afterwards and will include a hotel, additional retail locations and a currently unnamed restaurant. That will come around the same time that the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet intends to complete the Whittington Dr. expansion, which will widen the existing roadway to three lanes and extend the road all the way to Midtown Commons on the south side of town.
“We have truly had a partnership with the KYTC on this project,” Mayor Kevin Cotton said. “They had a different plan for Whittington Drive. This kinda delayed their project so they could redesign it to accommodate this.”
“I think this is the lynch-pin of future development,” said McCoy. “We are just proud to be a part of it.”
