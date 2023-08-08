COTTON.JPG

A Paducah-based development company announced a new $30 million investment in Madisonville on Monday. The first phase of the project will be a Starbucks at the corner of Whittington Dr and Island Ford Rd, expected to open in March. Developers Hal McCoy (left) and Mike Wiles (right) show off the blueprints along with Madisonville mayor Kevin Cotton.

 Photo by Aleigha Hughes

By March of 2024, local coffee drinkers should be able to stop at the intersection of Island Ford Rd and Whittington Dr to pick up an Iced Caramel Macchiato as Hopkins County’s first official Starbucks location opens for business, according to Paducah-based Brewer, McCoy & Wiles Development.

Starbucks, along with Aspen Dental, is phase one of a $30 million project called Madisonville Town Center that will include more than 155,000 square feet of retail shopping, a hotel and a “sit down restaurant.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.