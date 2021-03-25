Before the end of the year, Owensboro-Daviess County 911 dispatch expects to be using Next Generation 911 that has the purpose of cutting valuable seconds off emergency calls.
During Wednesday’s virtual meeting of the Owensboro-Daviess County 911 Oversight Committee, Paul Nave, city-county 911 dispatch director, told members that the new computer-aided dispatch (CAD) system, which will utilize the enhanced NG911 technology, is on target to go live the second full week of November.
When the new CAD system goes online, it will rely on geospatial routing that uses latitude and longitude coordinates to pinpoint callers. That technology will eliminate the rerouting of 911 cellphone calls that have been based on the nearest cell towers.
Nave said time and accuracy can be lost if a caller doesn’t know his or her exact location, which is further complicated by the rerouting of the call.
He added that more than 85% of 911 calls that go through the city-county dispatch center are from cellphones, making this new system even more valuable.
“If you’re in downtown Owensboro now, your call goes to Spencer County, Indiana; there’s a delay because the call is routed,” Nave said. “But with this new technology, it will know that you’re on the riverbank in Kentucky even though it hit that tower in Indiana. So it’s going to route the call to me and not to (Indiana). …The goal is to reduce transfers by 90%.”
Within the city limits, there are also areas that have not been annexed and still remain within the Daviess County sheriff’s and county fire departments’ jurisdictions.
“So there are pockets in the city, and that if you call 911, it will know that’s a county response versus a city response,” Nave said.
To further narrow down locations and create greater accuracy, 911 dispatch has been collecting data for its Geographic Information System (GIS). It contains map data for places that typically do not have addresses such as ponds, retention basins and residential pools.
Nave said another aspect of the GIS is sub-addressing, which is mapping and labeling multiple buildings attached to a main address within the county or city.
For example, Nave said farms often have several structures that could be difficult for emergency responders to pinpoint without a sub-address.
“…I usually try to go out and meet with (farmers) and say, ‘We’re labeling your barns A, B, C, and D…,’ ” he said.
According to Nave, the deadline isn’t until next year to submit sub-addressing data to the Kentucky 911 Services Board. Once the sub-addressing data is approved by the state, the information will go into the national database. From there, all cellphone carriers will have access to the data, which will allow them to route the calls more accurately.
“(Sub-addressing) is not due until 2022 but I wanted to submit it in 2021 so that way we were ready to rock and roll to save someone’s life,” Nave said.
Most of the GIS information is being obtained through aerial photography, which is done every two years to update for new buildings and other structures.
“We’re using air photography to save time to try to get all of this accomplished,” Nave said.
Within two to three years, Nave said “Z” coordinates will be added to the system, which will tell first responders how far someone is above the surface of the earth. That technology will be useful if someone is calling 911 from a tall building with multiple rooms inside. Other NG911 technology will include cars automatically calling dispatch when airbags deploy as well as pacemakers notifying 911 when a person is unresponsive or having trouble with his or her heart.
“It’s basically going from a Model T to a Cadillac,” Nave said. “That’s the difference; we’re actually using technology to save lives now that we couldn’t in the past. If we can save 30 seconds or even shave off a minute when you’re screaming for help, that’s huge.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299{/span}
