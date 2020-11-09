The new computer-aided dispatch system that is expected to go online in Owensboro-Daviess County 911 next year will have enhanced technology that can identify the location of a 911 call originating from a cellphone.
To get ready for that, officials have been giving addresses to places that normally don’t have them, such as lakes and boat ramps. That way, if a call comes from one of those areas, the new system will know where to send help.
City-County 911 Director Paul Nave said the new system will also be able to tell responders the location of a person in a multistory building, or if they are on a hill or in a ditch.
Federal regulations require location accuracy of 911 calls coming from cellphones. For example, by April 2021, cellphone service providers must guarantee that 80% of 911 calls can be tracked to within 50 meters of a location with an address.
Nave said cellphone calls to 911 are already more accurate than 50 meters, which is the “minimum standard” for locating a call.
“The vast majority of the time, we should be receiving within meters — five, seven or 10 meters,” Nave said. “It’s usually within three to five meters now.”
Nave told the 911 board members Wednesday that workers have been assigning addresses to parks, boat ramps and sports fields.
“Even water bodies we have addressed,” Nave told board members Wednesday.
On Friday, Nave said when a 911 call from a cellphone is received after the new CAD system is online, dispatchers will receive the latitude and longitude of the call, along with the nearest dispatchable location with an address. For example, if a pond has an address, responders will know to go to that area.
Giving addresses to places that normally don’t have them “will make it more efficient in finding someone in an emergency,” Nave said. New addresses will be added regularly.
“As things are developed and built and walking trails are made, we’ll have to (address) those,” Nave said. “There will be on-going maintenance of the system.”
Nave said the CAD system will allow for a vertical location, so a person on an upper floor of an apartment complex or in an office building can be traced to that floor when they call 911.
“We have worked diligently in getting apartments and suites into our CAD system,” Nave said. Being able to locate someone’s vertical location, such as up in a building or hill or down in a valley or ditch, “is going to be one of the most exciting aspects of this technology,” he said.
“We don’t have a lot of tall buildings, but we have a few,” Nave said. “If you have someone having a stroke and is having trouble speaking (who calls 911), having that vertical (ability) will be a matter of life or death. That will be a game-changer for 911 to have that vertical location accuracy.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMays
