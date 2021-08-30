The Green River Development District is recruiting an AmeriCorps member to serve in its Senior Connections program at the Daviess County Parks Department.
Ross Leigh, county parks director, said Tuesday that the position with the Daviess County Parks Department is new, and they are looking for an individual to serve in the position between September and August 2022.
“The most exciting part is an attempt on our behalf to be able to reach out to more seniors,” Leigh said. “We are also looking at creating an opportunity for programming through the parks department for seniors a couple of times out of the year, and this individual would be responsible for that as well.”
According to the proposed service description for the position, which is scheduled to begin Sept. 1, the individual will officially serve as the Senior’s Program Manager for Daviess County Fiscal Court in the department of the Daviess County Fiscal Court Parks and Recreation. Responsibilities include greeting senior park visitors, working with established partners to expand and create new programming and participate in the Feed Seniors Now: Stop Senior Hunger food drive.
“Essentially, the position is available for anyone that may have an interest in community service,” Leigh said.
The position requires 1,700 hours of recorded working hours throughout the 12-month period. The AmeriCorps member will be scheduled to work 37.5 hours per week.
“The majority of those hours will be spent here in our office, but there will also be sometimes during our special events where the individual would be in the parks themselves,” Leigh said.
Position pay and benefits include a living allowance of $16,000 and an education benefit totaling $6,345 that can be applied to a child or grandchild. Insurance and childcare benefits are available if required.
“We have typically found that some AmeriCorps members are retirees who would just like to be able to have a little extra money, to be able to get out of the house and be a productive member of the community,” Leigh said.
Founded in 1993 by an act of Congress, AmeriCorps is the only federal agency specifically tasked with elevating service and volunteerism in the United States. AmeriCorps programs range from environmental stewardship and disaster response to veteran assistance and independent living services for senior citizens.
