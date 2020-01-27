After two years in the making, Uncrafted Territory Brewing Company is set to open in Beaver Dam on Feb. 7 with several different brew options already made and ready to go for its two-day celebration.
The new brewery will be the only one located in Ohio County and one of only a few in the region, joining Henderson Brewing Company in Henderson County and several in Bowling Green.
Uncrafted Territory founders CEO Brett Renfrow, his father and COO Ron Renfrow, as well as long-time friend Jeffery Luttrell, bought the building in downtown Beaver Dam on Main Street in January 2018. The process of building the business has been more than two years in the making.
“We’ve taken it slow so as to not make it such a burden as far as just financially,” Brett Renfrow said.
He said all of the owners also work full-time jobs and have done a lot of the work on the brewery themselves, which has added to the wait.
Brett Renfrow said the owners and community are all excited to see the brewery open and what’s in store for the new business.
“It’s been really positive, honestly,” he said. “We weren’t sure how it would be starting out with something so new, but it’s been overwhelmingly positive and we’ve had a lot of support from the community.”
The idea for the brewery came after Brett Renfrow was given a home-brewing kit for Christmas several years ago. From there, he just started making his own beers and eventually developed a passion for it before deciding to start looking for a space to open a brewery.
The brewery has a grand opening event planned for its first weekend with live music, food trucks and a variety of brews available. Brett Renfrow said while brewery has the capacity for 12 taps, he is taking it slow at first with just five or six for the opening weekend.
“We have a pretty good variety … We’re kind of trying to hit all spectrums of it,” he said. “We’ll probably keep experimenting. … We’ll probably keep two or three core beers, and I’d say all the other taps will stay rotating.”
As of right now, the taproom will be the only venue to sell Uncrafted Territory brews. Owners hope to eventually start distributing to local restaurants and possibly stores later down the road, Brett Renfrow said.
“We’re really just going to kind of play it by ear,” he said. “I’d like to say that within six months to a year, we’ll at least be doing some low-level distribution to local restaurants and stuff like that, but at first we’re just going to be focusing on the taproom here.”
Starting Feb. 7, the brewery will be open from 4 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, from 4 to 11 p.m. Fridays and from noon to 11 p.m. Saturdays.
cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
