New Beginnings Sexual Assault Support Services will host a golf scramble this year in lieu of its annual casino night, according to Executive Director Karla Ward.

The golf scramble will take place at Ben Hawes Golf Course on Friday, May 21, and is open to golfers of any experience level.

Ward said profits made from the event will go toward programming to support survivors of sexual assault and continue its prevention efforts in the community.

“We put 100% of the proceeds back into our programming,” she said. “Our mission is to help men, women and children rise above sexual victimization. We do that by providing free therapy for any survivor of sexual assault, regardless of when it happened.”

New Beginnings provides therapy, advocacy and education programs for survivors of sexual assault and their families. The facility also focuses on prevention programs for all ages, and prior to COVID-19, had a presence in local schools. The facility also responds to crisis calls at area hospitals and offers legal advocacy for survivors.

New Beginnings’ annual casino night would normally bring out around 300 participants and raise about $15,000, Ward said.

This year, however, due to COVID-19, Ward said the facility thought an outdoors event would be best to help combat the spread of the virus.

“We knew that we would not be able to do an event that would be that many people … and so we thought this would be a good alternative, and hopefully, by May, a lot of people would have the vaccine by then and it’s outside where we’re able to better socially distance,” she said.

Ward said there is no expectation at this point on how many individuals will attend the golf scramble, but the facility is aiming to have at least 25 teams registered for the events.

Anyone interested in registering for the golf scramble can do so by visiting the New Beginnings Facebook page or website.

Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360