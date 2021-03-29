New Beginnings Sexual Assault Support Services hopes to engage and empower the community to become active bystanders in a new podcast called “Start by Listening.”
The podcast, hosted by advocacy coordinator Terri Crowe and clinical therapist Jennifer Francis-Gehring, is meant to inform the community about sexual harm, how it affects people and the history of advocacy for survivors, according to Crowe.
“We’re basically trying to provide a really wide range of information that’s both therapeutic as well as informational so that our community, our region or our listeners in general, are just more literate about the issues of sexual harm,” she said.
Crowe said the podcast was started around October 2020 after the facility received a grant through the Victims of Crime Act. She said New Beginnings had considered starting an informative podcast for some time and the grant helped pay for equipment.
The podcast currently has about 10 episodes.
The name, “Start by Listening” was coined from the End Violence Against Women International campaign titled, “Start by Believing” according to Crowe.
“The ‘Start by Believing’ campaign encourages people just to start by believing somebody if they disclose sexual harm,” she said. “We just want people to start by listening … you don’t have to do anything grand, just start by listening to what we have to say.”
By “just listening and absorbing the information,” Crowe said individuals can begin working to change the culture as a whole by becoming informed.
Being informed, however, is just the first step of making a change, Crowe said. Becoming an active bystander is the next step.
One way to be an active bystander, according to Crowe, is to speak up against harmful language. Another, she suggested, might be becoming a volunteer advocate.
“In addition to the importance of everybody believing and just listening to see what we have to say, the importance of being active bystanders, that’s what we’re really trying to create — informed community, informed listeners — who then go change the world or their community by being active bystanders and trying to step in to say that a rape joke is not funny,” she said. “We really want to empower and engage our listeners … The title is ‘Start by Listening’, but we don’t want you to end that way. We want community members to actually do something to make a difference.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
