New Beginnings Sexual Assault Support Services will offer free online training to the public about ways in which abusers groom children prior to sexual assaults.
It’s the first time New Beginnings has hosted this type of training for adults in the community.
“We educate clients through individual services and have discussed it in training with collaborative partners,” said Terri Crowe, the nonprofit’s advocacy coordinator.
But New Beginnings has not created communitywide training on this topic for adults in the past.
“Facing the Truth: Grooming and Child Sexual Abuse” will stream live beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday on New Beginnings’ Facebook page.
Afterward, Crowe plans to post a video of the training session on the nonprofit’s Facebook page, website and YouTube channel so residents can watch anytime.
In the past, training was geared more toward children.
“A vital, crucial piece that has been missing is teaching adults what to look for,” Crowe said, “to let them know that they are being groomed, too. ... The burden shouldn’t be completely on the child to report. Adults need to learn and be aware.”
She gave these red flags, or warning signs, that can signal a problem may exist.
Abusers’ most common behaviors include:
• Seeks the company and friendship of children.
• Spends a lot of time with a child or visits with the family a lot.
• Acts like the child’s parent.
• Gives long hugs or back rubs, kisses on the lips and asks the child to sit on his or her lap for extended periods of time.
• Lavishes attention on a child.
• Gives gifts to a child.
• Provides transportation.
In addition, Crowe urged parents to trust their instincts.
“All those intuitive responses are very important to listen to,” she said.
Abusers are manipulative and persuasive. They may try to ingratiate themselves with adults in the family and even the community at large in an effort to become trusted.
Last year, New Beginnings assisted 137 children who had been sexually abused, she said.
It is probable far more were assaulted, Crowe said. Often, kids don’t disclose abuse to anyone. Statistics show that only about 25% of childhood sexual abuse cases are reported.
For that reason, adults need training so they can be vigilant, Crowe said.
“Any awareness we can raise, in general, is good,” she said.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.