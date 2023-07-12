New Beginnings Sexual Assault Support Services has been working to make Owensboro a safer community through Green Dot training, which the organization launched in 2021.
Ronda Howard, prevention coordinator for New Beginnings, said Green Dot is an “evidence based and nationally recognized” prevention program.
“We teach community members to intervene in situations of power-based violence,” she said.
The organization offers two trainings — in-person and virtual — to fit the needs of businesses and agencies.
“We go over what we mean when we talk about a ‘green dot’ and discuss what a ‘red dot’ is,” Howard said. “A ‘red dot’ is when someone does something to harm another person, like dating or domestic violence.”
Howard said the training goes over how “the community is full of ‘red dots’ ” and how to make the city safer from those.
“Being a ‘green dot’ means you know what to do when you see a ‘red dot,’ ” she said. “It’s how to recognize and respond to ‘red dots’ as a bystander, and we show examples of that.”
The training also helps people remove barriers as to why they might not want to become involved in a “red dot” situation.
“Those barriers are what could stop someone from helping someone else,” Howard said. “They could be shy, they could think it’s none of their business or they’re afraid of getting hurt.”
Howard said organizations learn about the three Ds in training: direct, delegate and distract.
More from this section
“We will provide a scenario and ways to intervene safely,” she said. “It gets everyone’s mind going in a creative direction.”
Being a proactive Green Dot is another method New Beginnings teaches to organizations.
“We want to change some of these social norms in the community,” Howard said. “Violence isn’t okay, and everyone needs to do their part to reduce it.”
Howard said organizations will learn how to show the community they are proactive Green Dots.
“We want you to show people that you care about the community being safer,” she said. “That could be by wearing a ‘green dot’ shirt and having a conversation when someone asks what it means.”
Through these trainings, Howard and New Beginnings aims to make Owensboro a Green Dot city.
As of now, 16 organizations in Owensboro have been declared Green Dot spots.
“It’s a program that anybody can have a passion for,” Howard said. “Who wouldn’t want to live in a safer community?”
At the end of the training, organizations receive a certificate of completion and a decal to hang in their building to let customers know it is a Green Dot location.
For more information on Green Dot training, contact Howard at 270-926-7278 or by email at ronda@nbowensboro.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.