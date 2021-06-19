New Beginnings Sexual Assault Support Services is working to train community entities as Green Dot spots in hopes of eventually making Owensboro a Green Dot city.
Green Dot, according to Prevention Coordinator Ronda Howard, is a nationally recognized strategy focused on preventing power-based personal violence.
Power-based violence, she said, might include sexual violence, partner violence, child abuse, harassment, bullying or stalking.
The goal of Green Dot is to change community behaviors and attitudes related to violence.
“The strategy is based around the belief that each one of us holds power as bystanders to actively prevent violence and shape our community norms,” she said. “Community Green Dot sees all community members as potential active bystanders, who once trained, can step in and intervene in situations where someone may be harmed. The Green Dot program trains participants not only how to reactively intervene, but engages them in proactive behaviors that will shift our community norms from a culture that sustains violence to one that believes violence is not OK and everyone should do their part to reduce it.”
Howard said any organizations and businesses across the community are able to be trained to become an official Green Dot spot, which means the business or agency has trained staff on being active bystanders and how to safely and effectively intervene in specific situations.
Being considered a Green Dot spot, according to Howard, “means that now this place of business, agency or group is considered a safe space in our community. They will be given a green dot window cling … to hang up so when community members walk by or visit they will recognize that this place cares about the community and is a part of creating a safer place to live,”
Green Dot training is provided by New Beginnings and all rape crisis centers throughout Kentucky, according to Howard.
New Beginnings has been working with schools in its seven-county region to help provide Green Dot training since 2010.
In the first five years of implementing the program in Kentucky, Green Dot educators, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Kentucky Association of Sexual Assault Programs, did a randomized control study to test the effectiveness of the program and found that there was a 21% reduction of violence and bullying in schools that received training compared to ones that did not.
The requirements to maintain Green Dot status at a specific business or agency is to ensure 15% of staff are trained in Green Dot strategy and continue to train new staff and employees each year.
Howard said for Owensboro to fully become a Green Dot community, at least three subgroups within the city would have to be trained in Green Dot.
“This would mean that a huge group within our city has the skills to actively intervene as bystanders and are working on shifting our cultural norms to create a safer community,” she said.
Currently, there are four Green Dot spots in Owensboro, including the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce, Owensboro Community & Technical College, Western Kentucky University Owensboro and Chamber Young Professionals.
Any businesses or agencies interested in becoming a Green Dot spot may contact New Beginnings by calling 270-926-7278 or by email at Ronda@nbOwensboro.org.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
