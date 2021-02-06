New Beginnings Sexual Assault Support Services received state funding Wednesday through the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) Services, Training, Officers, Prosecution (STOP) Formula Grant Program.
Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Mary Noble announced Wednesday via press release that $2,116,636 would be awarded in grant funding to 28 agencies in Kentucky, one of which was New Beginnings.
Funding for the grant, according to the press release, is received from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Violence Against Women.
The funds are intended to help strengthen law enforcement, prosecution, judicial strategies and survivor services throughout the state in response to cases of sexual assault and domestic violence.
New Beginnings advocacy coordinator Terri Crowe said funding received from the VAWA STOP Formula Grant Program goes towards her position with New Beginnings, which she said helps to provide those in the community with necessary education and counseling response services regarding sexual assault. She said she also assists with crisis counseling and court accompaniment, as well as emergency room visits to offer support to survivors.
“The position … allows us to have someone that can provide legal advocacy services in terms of educating people about the criminal justice process and accompanying them through that process. It allows me to provide crisis counseling and trauma education to people within the community,” she said. “There’s really a wide range of education and counseling response services that this position does.”
Crowe said the mission of New Beginnings is to help “men, women and children rise above sexual victimization.”
New Beginnings has been providing services to the community since 1978, offering crisis and therapy services to sexual assault survivors of all ages, according to its website.
Crowe said New Beginnings is one of 13 rape crisis centers in Kentucky. She said there is one for every region in the state. New Beginnings serves the seven-county Green River Area Development District.
Crowe said all services through New Beginnings are free and available 24 hours a day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.