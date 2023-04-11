New Beginnings Sexual Assault Support Services will be featured in an upcoming statewide documentary produced by the Kentucky Association of Sexual Assault Programs (KASAP) that will air on Kentucky Educational Television (KET) as part of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.
According to a press release, the hour-long documentary — “Believe Me — Help and Hope for Sexual Assault Survivors” — will “share powerful stories from Kentucky survivors to offer hope to those with similar experiences.”
“It’s really an opportunity for survivors and counselors to raise awareness about the impact of sexual assault not just on a statewide basis, but more importantly on a local basis and with our families,” said Karla Ward, executive director for New Beginnings.
“Sexual violence is not just a local issue. It affects every community in Kentucky, and often by people the survivor knows, as statistics show that 88% of contact sexual violence is perpetrated by an intimate partner, family member or acquaintance,” said Missie Quillen, executive director of KASAP, in a release. “With this documentary, we hope to reach all survivors of sexual violence in our state, so they know they are not alone and that there are resources available to help them.”
Ward said New Beginnings is a part of KASAP, which is a coalition of 13 sexual assault programs and crisis centers that serve every county in the state. KASAP advocates for sexual violence survivors and offers programs to survivors of rape, sexual harassment, sexual assault and other sexual violence.
As part of the coalition, New Beginnings serves communities in Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, McLean, Ohio, Union and Webster counties.
According to the National Center for Injury Prevention and Control, more than half of women and nearly one in three men in the United States have experienced sexual violence that involved physical contact during their lifetime, with more than 39% of women and 18% of men have experienced contact sexual violence in Kentucky.
Ward said conversations around the subject have become more prominent in recent years.
“I’ve been doing this for 25 years; and when I first started, of course, there was a lot of stigma of embarrassment attached to sexual violence and I think a lot of people lived in thinking that they were the only ones that had experience it, or that it was normal within their families,” she said. “... As we have come throughout the years, we’ve been able to bring a lot more awareness to it on our agency’s side (and) also on a national platform.”
Ward said the mental health conversation has seen an increase, which has “slowly started to normalize that it’s OK” to seek out services.
“... It really has hit every segment of our population and I think people are starting to be more comfortable about discussing mental health issues (which includes) the trauma they experienced from sexual violence,” she said.
Ward feels the documentary can help continue to raise awareness and will resonate with those that may have endured similar experiences.
“(I hope) for the survivors out there watching it that they see themselves in the documentary, and they see how these survivors have come out on the other side and that there is hope for individuals,” she said. “There’s people out there who specialize in sexual violence who work with trauma and therapy services and can provide them that angle to be able to view own emotional journey and healing.”
“Believe Me — Help and Hope for Sexual Assault Survivors” will air on three different days: 8 p.m. Central time April 25; 12:30 p.m. Central time April 26; and 1 p.m. Central time April 30 on KET 3 Kentucky Channel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.