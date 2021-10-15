New Beginnings Sexual Assault Support Services will begin hosting a “Secondary Survivor Support Group” to help family and loved ones of sexual assault survivors learn how to support a loved one affected by abuse.
The support group will have six sessions — from 5 to 6 p.m. Mondays, starting Oct. 18 and running through mid-December — that will be facilitated by New Beginnings group coordinator Briana Willoughby.
A secondary survivor, she said, might include parents, care givers, grandparents, siblings, spouses or anyone else who might be in close contact with a survivor.
The group aims to help people know they are not alone and help them navigate a difficult and confusing time for the survivor and those close to them, Willoughby said.
“The support group is for secondary survivors, so anyone who is in communication with the victim and is affected and wants help, wants to know other people who are going through the same thing as them,” she said. “It’s needed just for the fact that people need to know they’re not alone. Others go through the same thing, but there are people willing to help them. It’s just a confusing time.”
Each session, according to Willoughby, will cover a different topic, such as what is sexual assault, how to develop healthy coping strategies and communication, understanding how abuse affects development in children and understanding common behavioral responses to abuse.
Willoughby said the sessions will also work to debunk certain myths about sexual abuse and follow them up with fact and statistics, especially regarding how many people are affected by sexual assault and the belief that some are dishonest about their abuse.
“Some people, they believe the myth that it doesn’t happen to just anybody, it only happens to certain people, and this group will debunk those myths based upon facts,” she said. “Maybe they think that their kid is making up stories because some kids make up stories, but kids don’t make up these stories. It’s not just something that pops into their head one day and they tell their parents. It’s something that has happened.”
She said the group is informational with open peer-to-peer discussion and support for anyone that has questions or wants to share their experiences with a specific topic.
“It tells them how to support their child, that it’s not necessarily important to pry for details, you just need to listen to them,” Willoughby said. “There’s not much advice that you can give them during this time, but a secondary survivor can let the child know that they are there and they can talk to them, and they’re going to do what they can to protect them.”
Willoughby said New Beginnings decided to create the session based on interest from the public. She said there have been several calls asking for a group like this or where they can learn information about how to support loved ones who have experienced abuse.
“The secondary survivor group will talk about coping skills that they can teach their children, it’ll talk about ways that they can have open communication with their child at this time,” she said. “Children need for their authority figures, their parents, their loved ones to believe them and to want to protect them and help them go through this situation.”
Sessions will be hosted at New Beginnings’ office at 1716 Scherm Road.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
