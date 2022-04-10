April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and one of the goals for New Beginnings Sexual Assault Support Services is to help change the culture surrounding sexual assault, according to Breanna Smith, prevention educator.
Changing the culture, she said, helps create a safer space for survivors, prevent future assaults and assist survivors in “their journey to healing.”
The key to reaching those goals, she said, is through prevention and education.
Every 68 seconds, someone is sexually assaulted in America, and every nine minutes, that victim is a child, according to Smith.
“Younger people are at the highest risk of sexual violence,” she said. “Ages 12-34 are at the highest risk of sexual assault and rape.”
Additionally, she said, one out of every six women in the Unites States has been a victim of attempted or completed rape in their lifetime.
Locally, the New Beginnings crisis line has received more than 2,000 calls within the past year.
A crisis call can be anything from someone needing to talk about an assault to someone in close contact with the victim wanting support, or a call from a hospital alerting the organization to an instance of assault with a patient.
Those statistics, Smith said, are just the tip of the iceberg.
More than two out of three sexual assault cases go unreported, she said, and only 310 out of every 1,000 sexual assaults are reported.
“Many individuals are held back from reporting due to fear of not being believed, fear of the retaliation, (they) didn’t want to get the perpetrator in trouble, and fear of ridicule,” she said.
The biggest component in creating a safe space for survivors and encouraging them to come forward, she said, is by believing them.
“We start by believing,” she said.
It also takes advocating for that survivor and supporting them through the entire process, from the hospital to the courtroom, which New Beginnings works daily to do for its clients.
New Beginnings works, not only through the month of April, but year-round to help provide educational opportunities regarding sexual assault and prevention through various programs targeting school-aged children in an effort to start the prevention efforts as early as possible in a person’s life.
The programs, Smith said, address a variety of topics, including parenting, internet safety, general sexual assault education and psychoeducation.
The nonprofit also offers Green Dot training, a nationally-recognized strategy focused on preventing power-based personal violence, including sexual violence, stalking, child abuse, harassment and bullying, she said.
Green Dot training is offered to various entities throughout the community who want to train staff in how to be an active bystander and help prevent instances of sexual violence.
“Education and prevention awareness help to inform the community that we are here and there are people that will believe and understand what they have gone through,” she said. “It helps to inform the community that there are actually people that can help them.”
Anyone seeking help regarding sexual abuse can call the New Beginnings crisis line at 1-800-226-7273.
