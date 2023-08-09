The city of Owensboro is looking to build on its status in bluegrass music with the introduction of Kentucky Guitar Works @ the Center for Lutherie — a “hands-on” music facility that will hone in on skilled luthiers throughout the region and nation.
According to a press release, Kentucky Guitar Works will be “the first of its kind in western Kentucky” that will offer luthier workshops, educational sessions for aspiring instrument builders, apprenticeship programs and restoration of traditional bluegrass instruments, among other features.
The facility — which has approximately 1,800 square feet — will be in the smaller east section of the previous home of the International Bluegrass Museum at 207 E. Second St. — between the RiverPark Center and Owensboro Symphony buildings.
Chris Joslin, executive director of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum — which will be the fiscal sponsor and provide fiduciary oversight, financial management and other administrative services for the project — said the new facility is “an important next step” in honing in on the city’s status as the “Bluegrass Music Capital of the World.”
“Bluegrass music begins with an instrument,” Joslin said Tuesday during a press conference at the facility. “ ‘Lutherie’ is simply the craft of making and repairing stringed instruments, and that’s what this center is all about.
“It’s where visitors (can) engage with master luthiers right here in this room as they pull back the curtain on how wood and wire is transformed into an instrument that can make a joyful noise.”
The facility plans to serve as a “working guitar and stringed instrument company” that will specialize in handcrafting “highly-regarded” instruments. There will also be a viewing gallery for the construction and demonstration of instruments that will be available for purchase, according to the release.
The entry to the facility will include a 337 square-foot Pickin’ Parlor — a space with a large wall full of bluegrass instruments — for customers, pickers and visitors to utilize.
“It’s a space where informal music (may) occur, and that’s where bluegrass music really, really shines in my opinion — people engaging in the music, people engaging with each other and, most importantly, engaging with Daviess County and Owensboro …,” Joslin said. “Creating this space really positions us as the ‘Bluegrass Music Capital of the World’ (and) creating a worldwide destination for bluegrass music.”
Joslin said the project helps the museum extend “far beyond just the four walls of our building,” especially with impacting economic growth.
“We’re looking to attract people here to downtown Owensboro and to Daviess County, both residents and visitors,” he said. “... Owensboro has a track record of just punching above our weight … of solving problems and overcoming challenges and getting things done (through) good-old fashioned work ethic and tenacity; and I think this project is just a really good example of that.”
The RiverPark Center will serve as the primary leaseholder for the existing property.
“We are just ecstatic … to be a partner, in a small way, with this bluegrass project,” said Scott McCain, board chair for RiverPark’s board of directors. “We are hopeful that bluegrass will be able to expand and utilize even more of a space here ….
“We’re looking forward to bigger and better things here in this building and (seeing) how this rolls out.”
McCain was also happy for the opportunity to work with the museum once again.
“It’s really, really healthy to collaborate with (the museum),” he said.
Other partners involved in the project include Daviess County Fiscal Court and the city of Owensboro — each providing $100,000 in funding; Hafer Design; Danco Construction Inc.; Faris Guitar Co.; Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp.; Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce; Visit Owensboro / Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau; Hartz Contracting LLC; and Bluegrass Music Task Force.
Stephen Johnson, director of the Bluegrass Music Initiative, said construction on the project is scheduled to begin soon.
“The building permit will be pulled this week, assuming all goes (to plan),” he said.
Start-up operations are tentatively scheduled to begin in January 2024, with the facility to be in full operation by May.
