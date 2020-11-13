Mile Wide Beer Company, the Louisville-based brewery, will open its Owensboro Taproom, 119 E. Second St., on Friday, Nov. 13.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Scott Shreffler, co-founder of the brewery, said, “After almost a year of planning and waiting, we couldn’t be more excited to open our doors and join the vibrant restaurant and bar scene of downtown Owensboro.”
He said 16 taps of Mile Wide beer will be available Friday, including Brabble Blonde Ale; Mando, a Star Wars-inspired beer; and Barrel Aged Imperial Uncle Disheveled, which is aged in Four Roses Bourbon Barrels for a year and then blended with cold-pressed Southern Pecan coffee from Louisville’s Highland Coffee Co.
The beer will also be available to go in four-packs of 16-ounce cans.
Shreffler said the new taproom will “offer something for everyone, with a Kentucky-made cider from Pivot Brewing on tap, as well as a full bar of wine and liquor. Food will be available for delivery from downtown restaurants.”
He said, “All ages are welcome, with minors needing to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.”
Owensboro went 117 years without a brewery.
This year, two have opened.
Brew Bridge Brewery, the city’s first brewery since 1903, opened July 10 in a former nightclub at 800 W. Second St.
Shreffler said earlier that the company hopes to begin brewing beer in Owensboro “as soon as possible.”
He said, “We’ll probably brew two barrels at a time a couple of times a month here.”
Each barrel holds 31 gallons of beer.
Shreffler said, “We want to make some fun off-the-wall beers that will be exclusive to Owensboro.”
The local taproom has seating for 125.
But the pandemic limits that to 50%.
“That’s 62 or 63 people,” Shreffler said. “That’s doable.”
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
